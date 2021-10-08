United States: Covid has left 140,000 orphans, black children much more affected

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused disparities in the United States “disturbing”. According to a study published this Thursday in the journal Pediatrics, more than 140,000 children have lost one of their parents to Covid-19. Among them, “non-white children constitute 65% of orphans in the pandemic”, or more than 91,000 non-white children for 51,000 white children, indicates the study carried out on the first 15 months of the pandemic.

In detail, the study reveals that a black child was 2.5 times more likely to lose a primary or secondary parent to Covid-19 than a white child. Between April 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, one in 310 lost a guardian, compared to one in 753 white children. Hispanic children are twice as likely as white children to lose a parent. One in 412 has lost at least one. Finally, the risks are multiplied by five for Amerindian children: about one in 168 had to bury one of their parents.

The disparities were much more pronounced in some states. In California, 67% of children who lost their primary caregivers were Hispanic. In Mississippi, 57% of children who lost their primary caregivers were black, according to the study.

While in the majority of cases these children continue to live with one of their parents, researchers estimate that Covid-19 has led to a 15% increase in the number of children orphaned by both parents.