United States: Covid has left 140,000 orphans, black children much more affected

INEQUALITIES – According to a study published Thursday in the journal Pediatrics, 140,000 American children have lost a parent to Covid-19. Beyond this figure, researchers have pointed to significant disparities between the origins of these orphans.
The Covid-19 pandemic has caused disparities in the United States “disturbing”. According to a study published this Thursday in the journal Pediatrics, more than 140,000 children have lost one of their parents to Covid-19. Among them, “non-white children constitute 65% of orphans in the pandemic”, or more than 91,000 non-white children for 51,000 white children, indicates the study carried out on the first 15 months of the pandemic.
In detail, the study reveals that a black child was 2.5 times more likely to lose a primary or secondary parent to Covid-19 than a white child. Between April 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021, one in 310 lost a guardian, compared to one in 753 white children. Hispanic children are twice as likely as white children to lose a parent. One in 412 has lost at least one. Finally, the risks are multiplied by five for Amerindian children: about one in 168 had to bury one of their parents.
The disparities were much more pronounced in some states. In California, 67% of children who lost their primary caregivers were Hispanic. In Mississippi, 57% of children who lost their primary caregivers were black, according to the study.
While in the majority of cases these children continue to live with one of their parents, researchers estimate that Covid-19 has led to a 15% increase in the number of children orphaned by both parents.
The fear of increasing inequalities
“These findings really shine a light on the children who have been made the most vulnerable by the pandemic and to whom additional resources should be directed.”one of the study’s authors, Dr Alexandra Blenkinsop of Imperial College London, said in a statement.
Susan Hillis, a CDC researcher and lead author of the study, is also concerned about “serious immediate and long-term repercussions of this problem for generations to come”. “The loss of a parent is probably one of the most destabilizing events that can happen in the life of a child”Dr. Nora Volkow, psychiatrist and director of the National Institute of Substance Abuse, agrees with the USA Today site. “It could fundamentally hamper and worsen inequalities if we don’t pay attention to it.”
The United States is the most bereaved country in the world, with 707,788 deaths recorded.
