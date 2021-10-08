Unusual. World Rugby wants to ban matches between red and green teams

Rugby News See my news

Clashes between the red and green teams could be banned during the 2027 Rugby World Cup to help color blind fans. (© Icon Sport)

What if theIreland and the Wales were forced to give up their traditional jerseys in the event of a clash during the World Cup 2027 ? It is anything but impossible. Indeed, World Rugby continues its plans to help color blind fans by avoiding clashes between red and green outfits.

This is revealed by the English newspaper I, which indicates that about one in 12 men suffers from some form of color blindness (potentially 8% of the male audience) – the proportion being lower among women – and added that there could be over 3,000 supporters struggling to distinguish colors during a match.

“Hopefully this will be the norm, by the 2027 Rugby World Cup”

Last month, World Rugby, in partnership with Color Blind Awareness, has published a set of guidelines to help those involved in sport who are facing challenges due to this condition of color blindness and thus make rugby more accessible to them.

This paper highlights the implications of color blindness in the areas of conflicting kits, equipment, and television coverage, among others. World Rugby said it will work to adopt them and urged stakeholders to support its efforts. ” Hopefully this is the norm, by the 2027 Rugby World Cup Said Marc Douglas, head of research, turf and equipment at World Rugby.





The most concrete example is that, for the Rugby World Cup 2027, a team wearing Green will be prohibited from playing against a team wearing Red. For example, if Ireland faces Wales, one of the teams will be forced to wear a different color. Indeed, red-green color blindness (distinction between the colors Red and Green) being the most common form of color blindness.

A Google Chrome extension developed for color blind fans

In 2019, an extension Google chrome “See Green” was developed to help color blind Irish fans watch their team at the 2019 Rugby World Cup Japan. Technology allowed fans to adjust the colors they saw on the screens. The President of World Rugby, Bill Beaumont, who is himself color blind, said last month that the condition was “largely misunderstood” and that the challenges for those who play, coach, officiate and support the sport are often overlooked.

But color blindness is not only a problem for fans, it is also a problem for gamers. Color blindness statistics show that there are probably about two color blind players on a men’s team. In a fast-paced sport, not being able to immediately distinguish colors can have serious consequences. Former Scotland international scrum-half Mike Blair (85 caps), and current Edinburgh head coach says he discovered he was color blind around the age of 8.

