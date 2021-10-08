Urgent – Fitch Ratings: The profitability of Tunisian banks hides increased risks



The international financial rating agency “Fitch Ratings” has just published today Thursday, October 7, 2021 a note entitled “The improvement in the profits of Tunisian banks in the first half of 2021 hides increased risks”.

The recovery of the sector could be threatened by the fragile political situation in Tunisia, the expiration of debt relief measures and the transition to the accounting standard IFRS 9 (standard for classification and measurement of financial assets), indicates Fitch.

The agency points out that the aggregate net income of the country’s 10 largest banks increased 37% year-on-year in the first half of 2021 and that the average return on equity improved to 11% from 10.1% in 2020. and 16.8% in 2019.

The average net interest margin remained at 3.8% (2020: 3.8%), as lower financing costs mitigated the impact of the sharp decline in interest rates since March 2020 , assures Fitch Ratings. However, provisions for bad debts consumed 38% of the banks’ operating income and overall profitability.

According to the international agency, it is unlikely to find oneself, at this level, in the pre-pandemic situation as long as the quality of credits remains deteriorating.

Our outlook on the score of the operational environment of Tunisian banks is negative, insists Fitch, which reflects the extent of the risks linked to the macroeconomic vulnerabilities (B- / Negative) of Tunisia. She adds that fiscal and external liquidity risks are exacerbated by political risks and delays in adopting a new program with the IMF.

Fitch predicts that Tunisia’s GDP will grow by only 3.4% in 2021 after a sharp contraction of 9.3% in 2020.





The agency expects the asset quality indicators of Tunisian banks to weaken due to the expiry of the loan deferral program at the end of September as well as other business support measures by the end of 2021. It assesses the bad debt ratio of the 10 largest banks at 11.0% at the end of the first half of 2021 against 10.7% at the end of 2020. The coverage by bad debt provisions is estimated at 72%, but the capital levels, according to Fitch’s note, could prove insufficient in a severe stress scenario, which cannot be ruled out.

The transition to IFRS 9 from the end of the 2021 financial year is likely to weigh heavily on the asset quality indicators and, as such, generate additional provisioning given the use of forward-looking data in the models for assessing the risk of default linked to the granting of loans.

It should be noted that reliable sources today relayed information indicating that the Tunisian authorities are in contact with the rating agency Moody’s (B2 Negative, under surveillance) to postpone the publication of its news until next February. rating of the country which will undoubtedly be downgraded mainly because of the political situation and the sharp deterioration of Tunisia’s economic position.

Let us recall that the Central Bank mentioned yesterday in the report of its board of directors its fear as to the increasingly unfavorable assessment of donors and rating agencies of the socio-economic situation in the country.

