US Congress nears deal to avert debt crisis

US Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he hoped to reach an agreement Thursday morning to avert a potentially catastrophic US default after hours of negotiations with Republicans who offered a temporary solution.

Claiming to want to “protect the Americans” from a crisis “caused by the Democrats”, the leader of the Republican senators Mitch McConnell had offered Wednesday to his adversaries to let them finally, after several blockages, vote as quickly as possible to raise the ceiling of the debt, but only until December.

He urged the Democrats, whose legislative room for maneuver is hampered by their very slim majority, to take advantage of this respite to find, on their own, a more lasting solution.

But this would pass, according to Mitch McConnell’s offer, through a complicated legislative route that the camp of President Joe Biden has so far refused to borrow for the debt.

“We are progressing well. We are not there yet but we hope to be able to reach an agreement tomorrow morning,” said Chuck Schumer in the hemicycle, after about ten hours of discussions behind the scenes.

The meeting was adjourned until 10:00 a.m. Thursday (2:00 p.m. GMT).

– Biden weakened –



Republicans are absolutely refusing to approve any measure to raise or suspend the debt ceiling because they claim it would be like giving Joe Biden a blank check to fund his massive investment plans.

However, these plans have not yet been adopted by Congress. And raising the debt ceiling is used to repay sums already borrowed, including trillions of dollars spent under President Donald Trump.





The White House reacted lukewarm to the Republicans’ proposal on Wednesday, its spokesperson Jen Psaki calling on them “not to push back the problems” when a long-term solution could be found now.

But Wall Street had ended up Wednesday, already satisfied with this sketch of a solution.

The US Treasury had set October 18 as the date from which the world’s largest economy could be in default if its Congress failed to “raise the debt ceiling”. In short: to increase the country’s debt capacity.

This maximum amount of US debt, managed by Congress, is set at just over $ 28 trillion.

The pressure has mounted very clearly this week on the Republicans, especially from Joe Biden.

The American president, weakened by the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, and who is also struggling to get his major economic and social reforms through, does not want more of a financial cataclysm.

He had invited to the White House on Wednesday, physically or by videoconference, big names on Wall Street to warn against the consequences of a default, which would be a first in American history.

– “Russian roulette” –

“We are playing with fire,” Citi bank boss Jane Fraser warned.

Joe Biden has once again attacked the Republicans, asking them to “stop playing Russian roulette” with the American economy and with America’s financial reputation.

The date of October 18 is not rigid, but Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that without a legislative solution the country would have “very little liquidity” after that day.

The government would therefore be forced to slash its spending, and therefore potentially the salaries of civil servants or social benefits for certain categories of the population.

The United States, which like almost all major economies have been living on credit for decades in terms of public spending, have already repeatedly raised this famous “ceiling”.

But the Republicans had started during the Obama presidency to use this routine legislative maneuver as an instrument of political pressure.