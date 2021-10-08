US employment: a key report ahead of the Fed’s next monetary policy committee, Morning meeting

The need to breathe is felt at the end of a hectic week but which was announced, Thursday evening, as the best since the beginning of August for the Cac 40. The wait-and-see attitude is certainly de rigueur with the approach of the publication on the ” September job at United States, but the general feeling remains carried by the vote, by the United States Senate, of a temporary increase in the debt ceiling and the progression of the Chinese markets after a closure of almost a week.

The American Upper House approved by 50 votes to 48 a bill to raise the debt ceiling by 480 billion dollars, thus raising the limit to 28.900 billion until December 3, thus making it possible to avoid a default in the meantime. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on this text on Tuesday, before being submitted for signature by President Biden. Wall Street hailed the Senate vote with a gain of nearly 1% in New York’s three major indices.

Last job report before next FOMC

In China, the CSI 300 index rose 1.2% about an hour from the close after a six-day hiatus for the Golden Week, supported by the return to growth in the services sector in September, the index PMI Caixin-Markit crossing the critical threshold of 50 points to 53.4, after 46.7 in August. The markets also benefited from the calming climate with the United States as Joe biden and Xi Jinping reached agreement in principle for a virtual meeting before the end of the year.





The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release September employment figures for the United States at 2:30 p.m. The consensus formed by Bloomberg expects 500,000 job creations, after only 235,000 in August, and a decline of 0.1 point in the rate of unemployment at 5.1%. For the eight analysts surveyed by the financial agency, the figure to watch is 200,000. A lower total would have the effect of raising doubts about the health of the US economy. Such a scenario would fuel expectations about a postponement of the implementation of the process of reducing purchases of assets of the Fed. Friday’s report will be the last before the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on November 2-3, the theoretical date on which the “tapering” could be announced. Jerome powell told the press that it would take ” a reasonably good employment report To reach the threshold set by the central bank to reduce its purchasing program by $ 120 billion per month.

EssilorLuxottica launches its new offer on GrandVision

EssilorLuxottica announced the launch of its new public tender offer on the remaining share capital of the Dutch GrandVision, of which he already held nearly 87%. The Franco-Italian group has indicated that it is offering 28.42 euros in cash for each share of the holding company HAL, a price identical to that of the offer which allowed it to take control of it this summer.

Cnova, parent company of Cdiscount and controlled by Casino, decided to postpone its capital increase project announced in June, due to unfavorable market conditions.

Among analysts’ notes, Citi noted its recommendation on Vivendi from “neutral” to “buy”. JPMorgan lowered its price target on Nexans from 86 to 83 euros while maintaining his opinion at “neutral”.



