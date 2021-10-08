US hospital only accepts transplant from people vaccinated against COVID-19

UCHealth, a Colorado-based nonprofit healthcare system, recently denied a patient a kidney transplant because she was not vaccinated against the coronavirus. This woman is temporarily removed from the transplant waiting list and has 30 days to start her vaccination; otherwise, it will be permanently removed from the list. The event sparked outrage from Colorado State Representative Tim Geitner, who called the act “disgusting” and “discriminatory.”

” Doctors should consider the short and long term health risks to patients when deciding whether or not to recommend them for transplant. », Could we read this morning on the UCHealth Twitter account, which justified its decision following the wave of indignation caused by this story. The organization also recalled that patients, like living donors, must already be vaccinated against hepatitis B and against the Measles-Mumps-Rubella trio, among others; COVID-19 vaccination was added to the list several weeks ago, due to the risks the coronavirus poses to people with transplants.

The UCHealth points out that several studies show that between 20 and 30% of unvaccinated transplant recipients who contracted COVID-19 have died. According to Washington post, the patient in question, Leilani Lutali, who suffers from end-stage renal disease, reportedly told 9News that she was now “forced to make a decision that made her uncomfortable” in order to continue living.

New standards of care, specific to the crisis

On Tuesday, the UCHealth confirmed that almost all of its recipients and organ donors must be vaccinated against the coronavirus in addition to the other vaccinations already required. Other transplant centers in the United States have applied similar policies or are in the process of adopting them, according to Dan Weaver, a spokesperson for the care organization. ” UW Medicine has long demanded that patients waiting for a solid organ transplant be up to date with all critical vaccinations before their procedure “, Underline the medical centers of the University of Washington, which also impose the anti-COVID-19 vaccination.

To date, 65.5% of the US population has received at least one dose of the vaccine (56.5% are fully vaccinated). It turns out that the sizeable number of unvaccinated people has prompted hospitals in several states to adopt new crisis-specific “standards of care”; in other words, when resources are limited (dialysis machines, resuscitation beds, etc.), they allow themselves to give priority to patients who have the greatest probability of survival – a situation which is not not to mention the shortage of artificial respirators at the start of the pandemic, which in some countries led to choosing which patients should be saved. ” The goal of the Crisis Care Standards is to extend care to as many patients as possible and save as many lives as possible. ”, Summarizes the Department of Health and Welfare of Idaho in a statement.

It is a question here of giving priority to people vaccinated for scarce health resources – and on which the survival of individuals depends – which is obviously controversial. However, we have to admit that in the case of transplants, this has always been the case: the number of available organs does not allow all the needs to be met, doctors are forced to give priority to those who have the most. chance of survival after the transplant. However, studies have shown that the mortality of transplant recipients hospitalized for COVID-19 exceeds 20% – much more than the 1.6% death rate generally observed in the United States.





In the United States, as elsewhere, organ shortage is a long-standing problem. Across the Atlantic, more than 106,000 people are on the waiting list for a transplant, to which one person is added every nine minutes. It is estimated that 17 people die every day while waiting for an organ.

Organ offers very often refused

According to government statistics, less than a quarter of American patients waiting for a kidney are transplanted. But you should know that in the United States, the rate of refusal of available organs is beyond comprehension: a study published in August 2019 on Jama Network Open reveals that a large number of deceased donor kidney offers are received by applicants but are declined on their behalf. ” Most kidneys (84%) were refused on behalf of at least 1 candidate before being accepted for transplantation », Specify the authors of the study.

During the study period, ten patients on the waiting list died each day despite being offered a kidney. These refusals are based on quality criteria, which are often considered too weak. However, many patients would accept a lower-quality kidney simply so as not to have to undergo further dialysis, Dr Sumit Mohan told AFP.

For the patient who has been temporarily removed from the list of people awaiting a transplant, the problem does not arise (at least, not yet). She said she was wary of the health consequences of vaccination; furthermore, she and her donor told 9News that they opposed the vaccine on religious grounds – denouncing the use of fetal cell lines in vaccine development and testing. With no Colorado hospital willing to do the transplant, both are looking for other options outside of the state.

THE’United Network for Organ Sharing, the body that coordinates organ donation at the national level, has indicated that it does not impose requirements for the registration or withdrawal of a person as a candidate for transplantation, so that transplant centers such as UCHealth ” make such decisions based on [leur] individual medical judgment », Said a spokesperson. In France, a press release from the Biomedicine Agency dated March 2021 clearly states that “ the lack of vaccination of potential recipients against COVID-19 does not constitute a contraindication for their access to organ and tissue transplants “; However, donors and recipients must perform a nasopharyngeal PCR test before the operation, which will be postponed in the event of a positive result.