US nuclear submarine hit by unidentified object in China Sea

Nuclear-powered submarine hit by unidentified object in China Sea while participating in international naval exercise

A US nuclear submarine struck an unidentified object while patrolling the South China Sea last weekend, an area widely claimed by China, according to US Navy reports and independent sources.

“The USS Connecticut struck an object in the afternoon of October 2 while sailing submerged in international waters in the Indo-Pacific region,” the US Navy said in a statement. “There is no fatal injury,” said the statement, suggesting that sailors may have been slightly injured.





The USS Connecticut, which is a Seawolf-class nuclear-powered submarine, was damaged but remains in working order, the US Navy added.

Naval exercise

According to the Naval Institute, a think tank close to the US Navy, the USS Connecticut was participating in an international naval exercise in the South China Sea during the incident.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea and has built military outposts on small islands and atolls in the region.

The United States and its allies regularly patrol the region’s international waters to assert their rights to freedom of navigation.