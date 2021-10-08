US servicemen train Taiwanese army amid tension with China

Taiwanese soldiers in training in 2017. SAM YEH / AFP

How long have they been present and how many are they? Members of the US special forces and the navies are training the Taiwanese army to strengthen the island’s defenses against China, a US official confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP) after the release of information from the Wall Street Journal, Thursday October 7.

These soldiers form units of the Taiwanese army and navy, reports the American daily, citing anonymous official American sources. The official did not specify the date of the arrival on the island of the American soldiers, but assured that they were there. “For less than a year”.

The presence of US Marines in Taiwan had been reported and then confirmed by the Taiwanese Navy Command in November 2020. It was presented as a “Routine military exchange and cooperative training between Taiwan and the United States”, according to US defense media and Taiwan media.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Taiwan, at the heart of tensions between China and the United States

“I have no comment on specific operations, deployments or training, but I would like to stress that our support for Taiwan and our defense relations [avec l’île] align with the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China ”US Department of Defense spokesman John Supple said. “We call on Beijing to respect its commitments for a peaceful resolution of disputes” between China and Taiwan, he added.

Strategic ambiguity vis-à-vis Taiwan

“A just cause always attracts great support, commented Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang. We are making all possible efforts to defend our national sovereignty and our people and to maintain peace in the region. We do all we can, and we enjoy working with countries that share our values. “

While China considers this island populated by 23 million people as a rebel province called upon to return to its fold, if necessary by force, the United States, the main ally of the Taiwanese authorities, have stepped up arms sales to Taiwan, in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act, 1979.





This law established the relations “Unofficial” between Washington and Taipei. It is based on a “Strategic ambiguity” : United States “Recognize that the Chinese on both sides of the strait consider that there is only one China and that Taiwan is part of China”. But this law authorizes the sale of weapons for defensive purposes in Taiwan but does not guarantee military intervention by the United States in favor of Taiwan if it were invaded by China.

Military tensions between Taiwan and China have reached an unprecedented peak in more than four decades, Taiwan’s defense minister said on Wednesday, warning that Beijing would have the means to carry out an invasion “Total” of the island by 2025, against the backdrop of increasing Chinese military maneuvers. In the space of four days, from Friday to Monday, nearly 150 Chinese army aircraft crossed Taiwanese airspace, Taipei said, denouncing acts of harassment on the part of Beijing.

Read also Taiwan accuses China of “provocations” after record incursion of 56 Chinese planes into its airspace

China at the heart of American concerns

Washington no longer hides its concern about the Chinese maneuvers. Asked by the BBC on Thursday whether the United States was ready to take military action to defend Taiwan, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said: “Just let me say this, we’re going to take action now to try to prevent that day from happening.” ” According to him, China will “Firmly defend your perspective on the world”. He added : “It is up to us (…) to work with allies and partners to clarify our position, defend our friends, defend our interests… And that’s what we intend to do. “

In February, President Joe Biden, who sees China as a “Strategic competitor”, announced the creation of a task force at the Pentagon to assess and respond to Beijing’s military threat. The CIA and the FBI have exposed dozens of cases of industrial or military espionage for the benefit of China in recent years. The American intelligence services also accuse China of being responsible for several cyber attacks against American institutions and companies.

On Thursday, the CIA director announced that the establishment of the China Mission Center (CMC) was not directed against the Chinese people, but against the Beijing regime. “The CMC will strengthen our collective work against the most significant geopolitical threat we face in the XXIe century: an increasingly hostile Chinese government ”Mr. Burns said.