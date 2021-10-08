US soldiers quietly train Taiwanese army, angering Beijing

According to Wall Street Journal, about twenty soldiers from the American special forces and the Marines form Taiwanese contingents.

Beijing blasted Friday October 8 a “serious damageTo his relationship with Washington, after the announcement of the presence of American soldiers in Taiwan as trainers of the island’s army claimed by China.

According to Wall Street JournaThere, about twenty soldiers from the American special forces and a contingent of soldiers from the Marine Corps form small units of the Taiwanese army and navy. “There are two groups, special forces soldiers and conventional forces“, Told AFP an American official who requested anonymity. According to this source, elite soldiers are “less than 20“And the conventional force, which is deployed by rotations, is”not important“. The official did not specify the date of the arrival on the island of the elite American soldiers, but assured that they are there “for less than a year“.

Asked to respond, Chinese diplomacy spokesman Zhao Lijian called on Washington to “fully recognize the high sensitivity of issues related to Taiwan“And”respect the principle of one China“. The United States must “stop forging military ties with Taiwan so as not to seriously damage the Sino-American relationship», Warned this spokesperson.

Taiwan has 23 million inhabitants. The island has been ruled since 1945 by a rival regime from Beijing and based in Taipei (the “Republic of China»), Since the victory of the Communists in mainland China in 1949 at the end of the Chinese civil war. The “People’s Republic of China”, Which has Beijing as its capital, considers Taiwan to be one of its provinces. It threatens to use force in the event of a formal proclamation of independence on the island. Washington let go of Taipei in 1979 in order to recognize Beijing as the sole representative of China. However, he remains the island’s most powerful ally and continues to provide it with weapons.

The Pentagon assumes its position

The Taiwanese press reported last November, citing the island’s naval command, of the arrival in Taiwan of soldiers from the US Marines and Special Forces to train the Taiwanese army in amphibious operations. Taiwanese and American authorities denied, simply recalling their defense cooperation.

A video released last year by the US military showed US soldiers participating alongside Taiwanese servicemen in an exercise called “Balance TamperIn Taiwan. Asked about it, the Pentagon did not deny this time. “I have no comment on any specific operations, deployments or training, but I would like to stress that our support for Taiwan and our defense relationship (with the island) aligns with the current threat posed by the People’s Republic. from chinaUS Department of Defense spokesperson John Supple said. “We call on Beijing to honor its commitments to peaceful dispute resolutionBetween China and Taiwan, he added.

“A just cause always attracts great supportTaiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang commented. “We are making all possible efforts to defend our national sovereignty and our people and to maintain peace in the region. We do everything we can, and we enjoy working with countries that share our values.“, he added.