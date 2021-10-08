US soldiers train Taiwan army to face China

Beijing considers that the island belongs to its territory and the Chinese army has recently increased its incursions into Taiwanese airspace.

US soldiers quietly train Taiwanese army “for less than a year” to strengthen the island’s defenses against China, an American official told AFP, confirming information from the Wall Street Journal.

About 20 US special forces soldiers and a contingent of Marine Corps soldiers form small units of the Taiwanese army and navy, the US daily reported, citing anonymous US official sources.

“There are two groups, special forces soldiers and conventional forces”, confirmed to AFP this official who requested anonymity. He pointed out that the elite soldiers were “less than 20” and that the conventional force, which is deployed by rotations, was not “not important”. They arrived on the island “for less than a year”.





When questioned, the Pentagon did not deny: “I have no comments on specific operations, deployments or training”US Department of Defense spokesperson John Supple said. “But I would like to stress that our support for Taiwan and our defense relationship aligns with the current threat posed by the People’s Republic of China.”, he added.

The Taiwanese press had reported last November of the arrival in Taiwan of soldiers from the Marines and special forces to train the Taiwanese army in amphibious operations. She then cited the island’s naval command. Taiwanese and American authorities denied.

China considers this island populated by 23 million people as a rebellious province called to return to its fold, if necessary by force. She recently made several incursions into the Taiwanese air defense zone, prompting Washington to declare itself “very worried”.