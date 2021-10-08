Vaccination obligation: an appeal rejected by the administrative court

The administrative court rejected, this Friday, the summary appeal of the association Together for the planet, to cancel the deliberation of the Congress of New Caledonia, of September 3, 2021, on the vaccination obligation. Explanations.

Ondine Moyatea (AS)

updated on October 8, 2021 at 8:50 p.m.



While the association Together for the Planet filed an appeal against the deliberation concerned, a collegial formation of three judges, led by the president of the administrative court, decided not to suspend the anti-Covid-19 vaccination obligation. .

As a reminder, it is the Congress of New Caledonia which voted (unanimously) this text on September 3, 2021. Adults of the territory must be vaccinated before December 31 unless they have a contraindication medical. Certain professions must do so before October 31 under penalty of a fine of 175,000 francs.





What are the reasons for this decision?

The court considered that the deliberation is not disproportionate given the need to fight against the epidemic. It had indeed killed 185 people, at the date of the judgment, Thursday, October 7. According to the court and the scientific consensus, vaccination protects serious forms of contamination of the virus and would therefore have beneficial effects on the population.

In addition, the court does not consider the vaccines as experimental because they are subject to authorization from the European Medicines Agency and are subject to strict controls. Finally, the judge notes that this deliberation is indeed the competence of New Caledonia by virtue of the law. And given that it does not provide for suspension of the employment contract or prohibition of access to the company, it does not affect labor rights.