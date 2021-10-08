Verstappen handicapped by the balance of Red Bull in Turkey

Like Lewis Hamilton two weeks ago at the Russian Grand Prix, any result other than a victory for Max Verstappen in Istanbul would necessarily be disappointing. The Dutchman will indeed not have his rival for the title across the road, the latter being already assured of a penalty of ten places on the starting grid, and will have an opportunity to regain the orders of the championship, with possibly a small mattress of points in the process.

However, the Turkish GP weekend did not start off ideally. Admittedly, it is not the disaster in the ranks of Red Bull, but the RB16B dressed in white in homage to Honda did not satisfy Verstappen during the first free practice, in particular because of a significant understeer. .

When asked if the stability issues improved over the last hour of taxiing, he replied: “Not really. We tried a few things compared to the FP1s, but also the FP1s weren’t great. We’re still figuring out what to do a little bit. It’s a little different here, we don’t have much. data with those kinds of cars, so it looks like we’re going to have to spend the evening trying to do a little better, because today wasn’t the best of days. “

On this route which he describes as “beautiful”, the pilot at number 33 was delighted to find driving conditions “normal” after last year’s parody. As for the pace of Red Bull, it “hope he will improve, otherwise it doesn’t look very good”. Asked about Hamilton’s penalty, he retorted: “We have to focus on ourselves, and today was not very good. We will work on this.”





On the side of Christian Horner, the director of the team puts this difficult start to the account of the evolution of the track with Sky Sports F1. “Yes, we have a bit of an imbalance. I think the circuit is a lot more grippy than it was last year, and I think we are a bit out of the window with Max on the settings. , so it’s going to be a busy night, as you know, working hard with the engineers and also in Milton Keynes. “

“I think that [ça peut être rectifié], it’s just a matter of understanding the problem. We know we have a good car, it’s just a matter of getting into that window and I don’t think we’ve reached it today. “