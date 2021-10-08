Vladimir Putin believes that Europe is solely responsible for the gas price crisis – RT en français

The Russian president believes that the Europeans are at the origin of the energy crisis that the continent is going through. He also announced that Russia stands ready to act to stabilize natural gas prices.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 6 that the Europeans were solely responsible for the current energy crisis. The latter have not concluded enough long-term delivery contracts with Moscow.

The price of natural gas broke new records on the same day, reaching a 25% increase in European markets. The surge in prices is likely to hit the European consumer in the wallet, thus pushing several governments of the continent to take measures.

The Russian president thinks that the short-term view of Europeans is a mistake. “Their whole policy was to get out of long-term contracts and that policy has turned out to be wrong,” he said in a meeting with officials from the Russian energy sector. “They made mistakes,” he continued.

Europe, about a third of its gas needs are met by Moscow, has for years affirmed its intention to diversify its sources of supply. Announcements that have not really been acted upon so far.

By favoring cash sales to the detriment of long-term contracts, Europe was unable to replenish sufficient stocks as winter approached. According to the Financial Times, the surge in gas prices is mainly due to the drop in gas stocks caused by the long last winter, and the technical decline in Russian exports. Referring to the extra sales used by Europeans in addition to long contracts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they had “not been able to fill the existing gap”, recalling that Russia was “ready talking about new long-term contracts ”.





While some in Europe and the United States accuse Russia of not opening the taps enough to speed up the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Moscow denies any attempt at manipulation. As a reminder, the realization of the gas pipeline strongly displeases Washington, which claims to fear a greater dependence of Europe vis-à-vis Russian energy imports. The Biden administration had also threatened with sanctions “any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline” … before retreating because of the inexorable progress of the project.

Russia says it is ready to intervene to stabilize prices

At the same time, Russia has decided to increase its gas supply to Europe, a measure which also includes Ukraine. As Reuters reports, Vladimir Putin said on October 6 that Russia was ready to act to stabilize gas markets. Following the announcement, the Russian president said Russian gas sales to Europe could reach new records this year. He also confirmed that the gas transit via Ukraine is expected to exceed the volumes agreed under the contract between Gazprom and Kiev.

According to the Russian news agency RIA, Gazprom has confirmed that its gas production in 2021 is expected to exceed 510 billion cubic meters, a level not seen in a decade. In this regard, Vladimir Putin called on the Russian gas giant to honor its transit contracts with Kiev. “Gazprom believes that it would be more economically appropriate and profitable to pay a fine to Ukraine and increase the volume of gas pumped by new systems […] but I ask them not to do that, ”he said.

He also said that it was not in Russia’s interest to put Kiev “in a difficult position”, “despite all the” nuances “related to Russian-Ukrainian relations to date”. The Russian president also wishes to preserve Gazprom’s reputation “as an absolutely reliable partner”.