In his Kremlin office, Vladimir Putin relishes his status as "gas czar" in a less brutal conflict than the "gas wars" against Ukraine in 2005, 2008 and 2014. The Russian president knows that his country, the second largest producer world behind the United States, has considerable market power. And he has been using it for several months, demanding that the Russian company Gazprom limit its exports to Europe – especially via Ukrainian territory – and stick to the strict application of long-term contracts signed with groups such as French Engie.

Russia is not responsible for the surge in the price of gas, which has multiplied by five in one year on the European market. This can be explained by other reasons: strong global demand after the 2.9% drop in consumption in 2020, large appetite for liquefied natural gas in Asia, more generous purchase prices, technical problems on European infrastructures, storage to be filled for the winter… These are all factors that have pushed the price of CO quotas 2 at 65 euros per tonne and increased the price of gas. These high prices will continue until spring, predict energy experts.

The fact remains that Moscow could help reduce them by loosening the floodgates. The boss of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, also stressed, Thursday, October 7, in the Financial Times, that Gazprom could put more gas in its pipes. And it was enough for Mr. Poutine to consider it (softly) to relax the spot market on which manufacturers are supplied for part of their needs. But few experts believe in the real will of the master of the Kremlin.





Two reasons for a status quo

Gas remains an economic weapon, and Mr Putin has two reasons for maintaining the status quo. The first is a criticism of Europeans. “Their whole policy was to get out of long-term contracts and it turned out to be wrong, he said in a meeting with officials of the Russian energy sector. As a result, the price of gas has now broken all historical records. (…), more than ten times more than the average price of last year. “

Its spokesperson is responsible for giving the second reason. “The fastest possible commissioning of Nord Stream 2 will considerably balance the price parameters of gas in Europe”, highlighted Dmitry Peskov. This Russia-Germany gas pipeline has been completed, but the German regulator must submit the project to Brussels, which is very hostile to an infrastructure which is “not a project of common European interest”.

