Volcanic eruption in La Palma: lava reaches the ocean via a second path, creation of a new delta, the last sensational images filmed by a drone

The lava advanced half a kilometer into the ocean and up to 250 meters deep. Result, the island grows.

Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 18. Since then, the island of La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain) is struck by an impressive continuous lava flow as well as by multiple explosions that project volcanic bombs or spread a thick layer of ash everywhere.

This eruption is the most important suffered by the island of La Palma in the last 100 years.

A new delta

And the lava flow doesn’t seem to stop. She who has already reached The Atlantic Ocean and even progressed up to half a kilometer in the water as well as up to 250 meters deep, according to our colleagues from Eltime.es. As a result, the island has grown by some 30 hectares with the creation of a new delta.





In addition, the lava would have cleared a second path to the water, as evidenced by the latest aerial images filmed by the drone of the Canary Islands Emergency and Security Center (CECOES). Covering some ten hectares of land, part of which is a banana plantation as well as a few houses. Fascinating and terribly disturbing at the same time.