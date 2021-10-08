Volcanic eruption in La Palma: the disaster seen from space, the new photos by Thomas Pesquet

The astronaut has released new pictures of the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption from space. Day and night. A fascinating spectacle.

Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19. Since, La Palma faces the most serious phenomenon of its kind observed for 100 years on this island of the archipelago of Canary Islands (Spain).

Volcanic bombs, explosions, earthquake : the population lives in constant fear as thousands of homes have been evacuated and lava joined the ocean by two different paths.

“Two very different faces”

A spectacle that terrifies as much as it fascinates. And which is arousing great interest around the world. On September 22, the French astronaut Thomas Pesquet “himself” also posted on social networks pictures from the space of the famous raging volcano. Rebelote this Friday, October 8. This time with two versions of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. “La Palma by day and by night shows 2 very different faces, between the brilliant lava flows and the plume of dark smoke. This volcano in the Canary Islands is talking about it a lot right now”, writes the brand new captain of the International Space Station (ISS) in the caption of his photos taken from space.



