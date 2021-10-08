Wall Street on the rise, driven by the US debt deal



WALL STREET ENDS ON A RISE

by Lewis Krauskopf, Devik Jain and Noel Randewich

(Reuters) – The New York Stock Exchange ended sharply higher on Thursday, spurred on by big tech stocks, after an interim bipartisan deal was reached in Congress to raise the public debt ceiling, allaying fears a historic default by the world’s leading economic power.

The Dow Jones index gained 0.98%, or 337.95 points, to 34,754.94 points.

The larger S & P-500 gained 36.21 points, or 0.83%, to 4,399.76 points.

The Nasdaq Composite advanced 152.09 points (1.05%) to 14,654.02 points.

After several months of bickering, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate reached an agreement to raise the US federal debt ceiling by $ 480 billion until early December, as the Treasury Department wanted.

For investors, this is a relief to match the fears raised last month and illustrated by the decline of the S & P-500, which in September experienced its largest monthly drop since the start of the coronavirus health crisis. in March 2020.





The market has been “guided today by the step taken in Washington towards rationality when it comes to the ability to pay bills, write checks,” commented Kim Forrest, who heads investments at Bokeh Capital Partners, to Pittsburgh.

Data released today also indicates that weekly jobless claims in the United States have fallen at an unprecedented rate in three months, indicating that the job market is gaining strength as the latest wave of the coronavirus is gradually under control.

Brad Neuman, director of market strategy at Algiers, said the statistics “fuel the expectation that employment will grow significantly in the coming months, and that is positive for the economy.”

In his eyes, the market has overcome two areas of concern, while “fears of a deadlock on public debt have subsided” while “the hope of an acceleration in employment has strengthened” .

On the stock side, tech giants Apple, Amazon and Microsoft rose, largely contributing to the gains recorded by the S & P-500 and the Nasdaq.

Lewis Strauss jumped 8.5% after posting quarterly revenue and profit on Wednesday above market expectations.

Other titles in the green, those of Chinese groups like Alibaba and Tencent, which benefit from the relief around the situation of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande and the prospect of trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

(French version Jean Terzian)