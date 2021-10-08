WandaVision will be entitled to an astonishing spin-off on Disney +

A spin-off of WandaVision would be in preparation. Centered on the character of Agatha Harkness played by Kathryn Hahn, it will soon land on Disney +.

The mini-series WandaVision was in many ways a historic milestone during the year 2021. First release of the Marvel cinematic license to land on Disney +, it’s a worldwide hit. Some American companies measuring the audience for online content have thus established that during the broadcast of its fifth episode (the mini-series with 9 in all), WandaVision was the most watched series in the world.

This is arguably what motivated Marvel to put a part back in the machine, which revealed Variety during a discussion with one of the actresses of the series.

“Is it true that your sister is married to Nicolas Sarkozy’s half-brother?”

Be careful, you are entering a SPOILERS area, where the plot of the WandaVision series may be partly revealed.

The spin-off of WandaVision would therefore be centered on the character of Agatha Harkness, that we had the chance to see on the screen in Agnes, funny and noisy neighbor of Wanda and Vision. Agnes, who turned out to be Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch, well known to comic book fans – she first appeared in the Fantastic 4 universe, before becoming the guardian of Wanda aka the Scarlet Witch.

In the series, Agatha was trying to trick Wanda, and coveted her great and amazing powers. She finally learned the hard way that she had underestimated her enemy neighbor, who mastered the magic of Chaos. Thus, Agatha revealed to Wanda that she was the mythical and overpowered Scarlet Witch, during an armored climax of CGI.

At the end of WandaVision, Wanda crushed her opponent, and decided to punish her by locking her into her Agnes personality.





“Hello, it’s the neighbor, I think you have a problem with your chimney”

Kathryn Hahn will logically resume her role of Agatha-Agnes, which she had already brilliantly occupied during WandaVision. The series of which she would be the heroine would be a dark comedy although the details of its screenplay or its directing have not yet been released except for the presence of Jac Schaeffer.

The latter would also be back, after having already written a good part of the script of WandaVision, she had also signed a 3-year contract with Marvel with the aim of carrying out numerous projects with them in the form of a series for the Disney + streaming platform.

For the time being, a release date has not yet been communicated for the spin-off of WandaVision centered on the character of Agatha.