Water scarcity will affect 5 billion people by 2050, warns WMO

Global warming and the mismanagement of water resources are exacerbating droughts around the world. A situation which endangers millions of people but which also has serious social and economic consequences.

” A serious water crisis looms “, Warned this Tuesday, October 5 Petteri Taalas, the secretary general of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). In 2018, 3.6 billion people did not have sufficient access to safe drinking water for at least a month. By 2050, they will be 5 billion in this case, warns the new WMO World Water Report.

This report, which contains contributions from some twenty international organizations, development organizations and scientific institutes, puts forward very worrying figures on the shortage that threatens populations. Over 80% of wetlands have been lost since the pre-industrial era worldwide and over the past 20 years, water storage in land decreased by one centimeter per year, taking into account the surface, the subsoil but also the humidity of the soil, snow and ice. In total, the number and duration droughts have increased by 29% in 20 years.

Report warns of looming water crisis

“ More than 2 billion people live in countries under water stress

” Lack of water continues to be a major source of concern for many nations, especially in Africa. More than 2 billion people live in countries subject to stress water and suffer from lack of access to drinking water and sanitation », Emphasizes Petteri Taalas. East Africa is particularly concerned. ” Prior to 1999, a drought – which results in an insufficient rainy season – occurred once every five or six years. Since 2000, the dry season between March and May occurs every two or three years », Underlines Chris Funk, director of Climate Hazards Center, in an independent analysis. Last June, Madagascar was thus officially declared as the first country in the world to experience a famine due to the drought caused by the global warming.





Shortage or overflow of water

But no region of the world is spared. Brazil is having its worst drought for 91 years, threatening its energy supply, which relies heavily onhydroelectricity. In California, persistent drought favors giant fires that have ravaged forests for several months. Paradoxically, the overflow of water has also greatly increased. Since 2000, the number of disasters linked to floods increased by 134% compared to the previous two decades. These have claimed 322,000 victims since 1970 and caused losses of $ 1.14 billion.

Disastrous management of water resources

The risk of water shortage is all the higher as the water resource is very badly managed: 60% of the national meteorological and hydrological services – responsible for informing ” authorities and the general public – do not have the capacity to provide climate services to the water sector ”, notes Petteri Taalas. While the efficiency of water management has improved overall by 10% since 2018, it has deteriorated in 26 of the 166 countries analyzed. ” 107 countries are still not on track to sustainably manage their water resources by 2030 », Worries Petteri Taalas.

Agriculture remains the main weak point, absorbing 72% of agricultural resources alone. pure water. According to another report by the European Court of Auditors, European agricultural policy promotes water wastage, ” with funding going to support crops requiring large quantities of water such as rice, nuts as well as fruits and vegetables, without geographical restriction, and therefore also in areas under water stress “. What’s more, ” exemptions [aux restrictions d’eau, ndlr] are generously granted to farmers, including in areas of water stress “.

The authors of the WMO report do not suggest a miracle solution, but advocate investing in drought and flood warning systems, improving cooperation between countries or filling data gaps relating to the water. Unfortunately, this may not be enough to avoid the looming water war.

Water scarcity: a quarter of the world’s population at risk

08/07/2019

The “zero day” is how we call the day when a single drop of water will not flow from the taps. And according to a report released on Tuesday, nearly a quarter of the world’s population is close to reaching this stage of water scarcity!

Once unthinkable, water shortages are becoming commonplace. So much so that nearly a quarter of the world’s population, living in 17 countries, is today in a situation of serious water scarcity, close to the famous “Day zero” during which no more water will come out of the tap. This is what we learn from a report by the World Resources Institute (WRI) released on Tuesday August 6.

“Agriculture, industry and municipalities absorb 80% of the available surface and groundwater in an average year” in the 17 countries concerned – Qatar, Israel, Lebanon, Iran, Jordan, Libya, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Eritrea, United Arab Emirates, San Marino, Bahrain, Pakistan , Turkmenistan, Oman, Botswana and India -, mainly located in Middle East and North Africa, specifies the report.

An unprecedented crisis

“Water scarcity is the most great crisis, which nobody talks about. Its consequences take the form of food insecurity, conflict, migration, and financial instability ”, said Andrew Steer, CEO of WRI.

“When demand rivals reserves, even small episodes of drought – which will increase with climate change – can have terrible consequences ”, like the recent crises in Cape Town, Sao Paulo or Chennai, details the institute.

Twenty-seven other countries are on the list of countries with high water scarcity, including Greece, Spain, Portugal and Italy.