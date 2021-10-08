“We ate them”, Theo Hernandez pays the Belgians and Lukaku who “disappeared”

Hero of the match against Belgium (3-2) Thursday in the semifinals of the League of Nations, with a goal just before added time, Theo Hernandez assured that the Blues had “eaten” the Belgians in the second period. And don’t be kind to Romelu Lukaku.

It is thanks to Theo Hernandez that the France team scored the 3-2 goal against Belgium on Wednesday night after regulation time. An unlikely turnaround since the Blues were led 0-2 at the break. “We started the match well, during the first 20 minutes, then we lowered the intensity,” admitted the left side Tricolor at a press conference on Friday.

“At half-time, we said things clearly, he added. We told ourselves that we had a place in the final to go and that we had to win this match. people talked, came to an agreement, and we saw that in the second half we ate them. ” Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé tied the Blues in the space of 7 minutes, before Hernandez’s liberating goal.





Lukaku “disappeared” after 20 minutes according to Theo Hernandez

Asked about the opposition with Romelu Lukaku, the AC Milan defender did not mince his words. “Everyone knows how he is, that he is strong, replied Theo Hernandez. But I think he was there in the first 20 minutes, after he disappeared. We had a great game. There was Raphael’s help next to Lucas, I was there too. We did our job and thanks to that we won this match. “

The Belgian striker still scored the 2-0 goal, playing against Lucas Hernandez, in the 40th minute. He then thought he scored the 3-2 goal for Belgium in the dying minutes of play, but was ultimately flagged offside. It was just before the meeting definitely rocked thanks to Theo Hernandez.