We know more about the origins of the “Covid toes”

Since the Delta variant has become the majority in France, it is a symptom that has been discreet: “the Covid toe”. However, these lesions comparable to frostbite increased in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic galloped. The link between the coronavirus and its lesions is still not strictly established.

In this new study on the subject, carried out at Saint-Louis Hospital in Paris and in Inserm laboratories, most of the patients analyzed were not contaminated by SARS-CoV-2 at the time of screening. But the infection leaves traces.





The origin of the “Covid toes”

In The British Journal of Dermatology, scientists describe several mechanisms that seem to be at the origin of “Covid toes”. They first observed several common factors between symptoms following Covid-19 and classic frostbite, caused by cold. Both conditions show the same tissue damage with infiltrations of immune cells (cytotoxic and NK lymphocytes).

These cells are activated by type 1 IFNs, which help immunity counteract infection. The levels of Ig A, the first antibodies to be synthesized against the coronavirus, are also high and could participate in the inflammation of the blood vessels (vasculitis) at the toes. Combined, these elements promote the appearance of these skin lesions after infection with the Covid-19.

