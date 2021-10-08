We know more about the origins of the “Covid toes”

Where does the symptom of “Covid toes” come from? A study carried out at the Saint-Louis hospital in Paris provides some answers.

Since the Delta variant became the majority in France, it is a symptom which has been discreet: “the Covid toe”. However, these lesions comparable to frostbite have multiplied in 2020 while the Covid-19 pandemic galloped. The link between the coronavirus and his lesions are still not strictly established.

In this new study on the subject, carried out at Saint-Louis Hospital in Paris and in Inserm laboratories, most of the patients analyzed were not contaminated by SARS-CoV-2 at the time of screening. But the infection leaves traces.

The origin of the “Covid toes”

In The British Journal of Dermatology, scientists describe several mechanisms that seem to be at the origin of “Covid toes”. They first observed several common factors between the symptoms following the Covid-19 and the classic frostbite, caused by cold. Both conditions show the same tissue damage with infiltrations of immune cells (lymphocytes cytotoxic and NK).

These cells are activated by type 1 IFNs, which helpimmunity to thwart the infection. Ig A levels, first antibody to be synthesized against the coronavirus, are also high and could participate in theinflammation blood vessels (vasculitis) at the toes. Combined, these elements promote the appearance of these skin lesions after infection with the Covid-19.

Purple toe, papules and plaques … Dermatological problems are increasing in coronavirus patients

Article published by Julie kern, published on November 3, 2020

American doctors have reported the appearance of several dermatological symptoms in patients suffering from a long Covid-19. Among them, the “Covid toe” is the most characteristic.

During the 29e Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, the doctors of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in the United States have implemented light another burden borne by patients suffering from a long form of Covid-19: a multitude of dermatological problems. Since last April, doctors at the American hospital have compiled the skin problems of people who have had Covid-19 for at least 60 days. Almost 1,000 cases have been studied; of these, 90 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed by PCR and more than 200 remain suspected.

Endless skin problems

These people suffered from various dermatological diseases. The patients, who were positive for the coronavirus, had rashes and skin rashes during a duration median of 7 and 4 days respectively but which may have persisted for up to 28 days. Others have seen papules and plaques appear on the skin, again which may have lasted a long time, up to 70 days.

One of the most impressive symptoms is the appearance of purplish lesions on the toes that resemble lupus pernio or frostbite. Six coronavirus-positive patients suffered from what doctors called a “Covid toe” for at least 60 days, including one case that lasted nearly 130 days. Already, at the start of the epidemic, dermatologists had alerted to the appearance of these lesions.

” Our results reveal a previously unknown set of patients with lasting dermatological symptoms linked to Covid-19, in particular those with “Covid toe”. These data add to our knowledge of the long-term effects of Covid-19 on different organs. The skin is potentially a window open to inflammation in the body Explains Esther E. Freeman, senior dermatologist at MGH.

Covid-19: skin lesions on the toes observed in children

Article published on May 1, 2020 by Julie Kern

This is an increasingly frequent observation made by doctors. Some patients, subsequently diagnosed with Covid-19, present with skin lesions before any other symptoms. Children and adolescents are also concerned, several cases are described by podiatrists in Europe.

These are observations coming from the field. Some patients present with dermatological signs, in the form of erythema, before the onset of classic symptoms of Covid-19, such as fever and cough, and before the infection is confirmed by virological testing.





The General Council of Podiatrists of Spain reports, in A press release, cases of young children or adolescents with skin lesions on the feet in Italy, France and Spain. These are erythema, small redness and inflammation reminiscent of those caused by varicella or the measles, located on the toes. These lesions usually resolve on their own, leaving no mark on the skin.

Dermatological conditions, an early sign of Covid-19

In Italy, the case of a thirteen-year-old boy was also reported by the International Federation of Podiatrists. Round, purplish red lesions suddenly appeared on her big and second toes.

Two days later, the teenager suffered from a fever over 38.5 ° C, muscle aches and headaches. The skin lesions also worsened, taking on a purulent appearance seven days after onset.

The boy’s mother and sister were also showing symptoms of Covid-19. But none of the three could be tested with regard to the country’s health situation, according to the International Federation of Podiatrists.

These skin manifestations alone are not sufficient to attest to a coronavirus infection. The General Council of Podiatrists recalls that a diagnostic differential is needed to relate erythema to Covid-19 with certainty. He nevertheless advises parents with children with these types of lesions, and who have no particular history, to keep them in quarantine since they could be healthy carriers.

Coronavirus: sudden rashes worry dermatologists

Article published on April 8, 2020 by Futura with AFP-Relaxnews

Fever, cough, aches, headache, extreme fatigue, loss of taste andsmell so far were the symptoms caused by the coronavirus. Another seems to want to be on the list, as worried by dermatologists who have noticed many skin manifestations in patients possibly related to Covid-19 disease.

Pseudo-frostbite, urticaria, persistent redness: dermatologists alert the population and the medical profession to what they consider to be ” cutaneous Of Covid-19 disease, we learned on Wednesday. In a communicated, the National Union of Dermatologists-Venereologists (SNDV) explains having organized a ” group WhatsApp more than 400 dermatologists (liberal and university hospital) [qui] showed skin lesions, whether or not associated with signs of Covid “.

Skin lesions on asymptomatic profiles?

” These are acrosyndromes (appearance of pseudo-frostbite of the extremities), sudden onset of persistent redness which is sometimes painful, and lesions ofurticaria passenger “, Details the SNDV, which judges” important for patients who have problems cutaneous of this type to consult a dermatologist “, Remotely or not. Dermatologists ensure continuity of care during the pandemic, their consultations are mostly carried out in telemedecine.

” Analysis of the many cases reported to SNDV shows that these manifestations can be associated [au coronavirus, ndlr], say dermatologists. We are alerting the population and the medical profession in order to detect potentially these patients as quickly as possible. contagious, without necessarily respiratory signs ”, they conclude.

“ Screen these potentially contagious patients as quickly as possible, without necessarily showing respiratory signs

The French Society of Dermatology, meanwhile, reports that the Dermatology department of Henri Mondor hospital in Créteil recently observed skin signs such as erythematous maculopapular lesions affecting exclusively the face in three patients (one child and two adults) with a very probable infection. or confirmed by Covid-19.

Asked about this Tuesday evening, the Director General of Health, Jérôme Salomon, remained elusive. ” Not to my knowledge », He answered the question whether we could consider certain dermatological problems such as urticaria as new signs of illness. ” But as you know, we are learning about this virus every day and some describe forms that were not known. But, on this dermatological aspect, I have not seen any publication », He affirmed.