Welcome to Racoon City, a spine-chilling first trailer

Only a few weeks away from its release, Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City is finally revealed in a first trailer.

A few months after the release of the last opus of the video game saga, Resident Evil Village, the universe is preparing this time to invade the big screen. The zombie franchise, which is also due to land on Netflix in the coming months, has offered itself a first trailer. It features some of the franchise’s most iconic characters, starting with Claire Redfield.

The character appeared in Resident Evil: Extinction in the guise of Ali Larter, this time will be played by Kaya Scodelario. The actress was made famous for her performance in the series Skins, but also for his incarnation of Teresa in the saga Labyrinth.

After having faced the monsters of the imagination of James Dashner, she will attack the ghouls of Capcom. She will be playing Robbie Amell, who we recently saw in Upload on Amazon Prime Video, as well as Tom Hopper who is making Netflix’s heyday with Umbrella Academy.

Moreover, the scientist William Birkin will be camped by Neal McDonough (Desperate Housewives) while it is Donal Logue (Gotham) who will play Chef Irons. Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-man and the Wasp) is announced in the skin of Jill Valentine. Finally, it is Avan Jogia who will lend his features to Leon S. Kennedy.





More faithful to the games

5 years after the last opus of the Paul WS Anderson saga, this new foray into the universe intends to pay a more vibrant tribute to the games from which it is inspired. Johannes Roberts, who also directed 47 meters down in 2017, seems to want to transcribe the purely horrific aspect of the plot, by bringing to the screen some of the iconic scenes of the game released in 1996. It will be hoped that this accustomed to the genre will be able to transcribe the very special atmosphere of the video game title .

This first film, which should undoubtedly give birth to a new franchise, must land on our screens November 24. If the success is at the rendezvous, and that the fans of the license have for their account, Sony Pictures will undoubtedly not hesitate to offer a continuation to it.

Netflix prepares its series behind the scenes

Remember also that Netflix has a few productions in its drawers, after the broadcast ofInfinite Darkness last July. If the animated series had not convinced us, the platform has not said its last word. She is also preparing a live-action production, the cast of which was unveiled during Netflix Geeked Week.

The series, which does not yet have a release date, will immerse us in the town of New Racoon City and follow the children of Wesker as they uncover secrets that may well be the end of everything.

The goal for Capcom and Netflix is ​​to explore two timelines simultaneously, a few years before the onset of the T virus and well over a decade into the future as the human population is shrinking. We will follow Jade, who tries to survive among the more than six billion monsters that inhabit the Earth and who will have to face her past.