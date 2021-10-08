What are the QR codes that Enedis is starting to install for?

It’s not really a makeover, but still! It’s hard not to say that the Linky meter – which remains anise green and communicating – does not change. Enedis, the EDF subsidiary in charge of its installation, has indicated that the next models would potentially be equipped with QR codes, reports Capital. Information which may seem trivial, but which it would be better not to forget in the future. It remains to be seen whether this advance will be enough to convince the most skeptical and the most reluctant! After all, the smart meter has its share of opponents, sometimes very determined.





For now, it is important to remember that all French people will not necessarily be faced with this transformation of the Linky meter. At least… not at first! The integration of QR codes in the very design of the device will initially be generalized only in the north of Aquitaine, Gironde, Dordogne and Lot-et-Garonne. Ultimately, however, its use could be extended to the whole of France, if the experiment proves to be effective and Enedis decides to transform the test. For the time being, specify our colleagues on the basis of information from France Blue, around 7,000 boxes are affected.

Linky counter: should we be wary of new QR codes?

The integration of QR codes into the basic design of the Linky meter was probably motivated by the establishment, in France and around the world, of various health passport systems, observes Capital. In the idea, however, the latter does not aim to control anything: its sole objective is to support users whose device is, for one reason or another, dysfunctional. Enedis says, in fact, wanting to “work to help customers”, not without reminding us how breakdowns can constitute “anxiety-provoking” situations. But how does the company intend to proceed, exactly?