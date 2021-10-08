what can parents do about mimicry of violence in children?

Thomas Rohmer, founder of the Observatory for Parenthood and Digital Education, believes that mimicry among the young is nothing new, but considers media education essential.

Not a new phenomenon, but greater ease of access for the youngest. It is in this way that Thomas Rohmer, founder of the Observatory of parenthood and digital education analyzes on BFMTV this Friday the phenomenon of mimicry of the violent series Squid Game, observed in a Belgian playground.

The headmistress of a primary school in Erquellines, Belgium, in fact reported Thursday at the microphone of BFMTV that a student had been “whipped by another student” because “they were playing this game which passes in the series, in the occurrence 1,2,3, sun, and where the one who loses receives a blow. ” Squid Game, broadcast on Netflix since September 17, indeed follows the course of 456 Koreans forced to indulge in children’s games, and who are coldly defeated in case of defeat. A violence that apparently inspires the youngest. But which is far from recent, according to Thomas Rohmer:





“Nothing new under the sun, these are phenomena that we have known perfectly and for many years”, he explains. “I’m sure if we were to dig a little deeper into the archives, we would find children who at one time imitated John Wayne in his westerns.”

30 billion views on TikTok

What changes, however, according to the expert, is the ease of access to this content, although it is indeed prohibited. On Netflix, Squid Game is forbidden to under 16 years old. But the phenomenon has been exported massively to TikTok, where the hashtag #SquidGame has already generated more than 30 billion views, with videos in which Internet users recreate the games in the series.

Broadcasting the program outside the sole framework of its streaming platform, which necessarily complicates the control of the age of its viewers. But for Thomas Rohmer, the role of parents and a solid media education remain fundamental to protect the youngest:

“I also appeal to parents to take a little less interest in screens and tools, but more in what goes on inside the screen. And to help awaken once again critical spirit of their children by trying to make them aware of the fact that this content is not suitable for all ages, “advises the founder of the Observatory of parenting and digital education.

Series Squid Game Today is enjoying impressive worldwide success, and could even become, according to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, the biggest non-English-speaking success of the streaming giant.