what is the evolution of Covid-19 in France?

COVID. The coronavirus epidemic seems to be under control in France. Indeed, the number of new cases as well as hospital admissions is on the decline. At the same time, the vaccination campaign is continuing.

Can we achieve collective immunity? Opinions differ on the question. According to epidemiologist Dominique Costagliola, almost all French people must be vaccinated in order to achieve collective immunity. “We will get by if we manage to vaccinate more than 90% of the population,” she assured BFM TV. But for some, vaccination will not be enough. “The vaccine is the most suitable weapon against the epidemic, but it is one weapon among others. It is not enough to prevent the circulation of the virus”, had entrusted to Free noon Samuel Alizon, research director at the CNRS in Montpellier. However, even if the collective immunity were approaching, it would undoubtedly decline in the event of the appearance of a new variant, whose contagiousness is stronger. Mahmoud Zureik, professor of epidemiology and public health at the University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, specified in Figaro : “The vaccines will not achieve collective immunity and will not be sufficient to eradicate the virus, but they are nevertheless very effective in preventing severe forms, which remains the main objective in terms of public health.”

Which populations are affected by a third dose of vaccine? While 86% of the population aged 18 and over is fully vaccinated (89% received at least one dose), several audiences are eligible for a third dose of the vaccine: nursing home residents, people over 65 years, people at high risk, as well as those who have received a dose of Janssen. Could these authorizations soon be extended? On Monday, October 4, 2021, the European Medicines Agency gave the green light for a third dose on anyone over 18, at least six months after obtaining the second dose. But for now, France has not decided on this enlargement.

What is a serological TROD? TROD is an anagram that translates to “Rapid Orientation Screening Test”. In other words, it is a rapid serological test (via blood) which makes it possible to determine whether you have already been infected with Covid-19, by detecting, within a period of between fifteen and thirty minutes, the presence or the absence of antibodies in your body. To achieve this, nothing could be simpler: a simple prick on your finger will take a drop of blood from you. This is then put in contact with a reagent which detects or not the presence of antibodies directed against Sars-CoV-2, reports the Ministry of Health.

Is a new wave of Covid-19 to be feared? First, second, third, fourth … and soon a fifth wave? Could the coronavirus epidemic experience a new burst in France? Several specialists alert on the subject, and in particular Professor Arnaud Fontanet. Epidemiologist member of the scientific council, he delivers a fearful vision in the face of Covid-19. As the end of the summer saw a significant decline in the epidemic, he told the Parisian “expects[re] to a restart of the epidemic in the fall. “In question: the drop in temperatures and the still large number of unvaccinated people. Caution therefore remains in order.

What is the last epidemiological point published this Thursday, October 7? In its latest epidemiological update, published every Thursday, Public Health France takes stock of the evolution of the coronavirus epidemic in France. For week 39, from September 27 to October 3, the circulation of the coronavirus in France continues to decline throughout the metropolis. There is a decrease in epidemiological indicators over almost all of France, with some territorial disparities. In addition, the Delta variant of Covid-19 remains in the majority. According to the sequencing carried out during the surveys of September 7 and 14, 2021, the Delta variant represents 99% of the different variants. In Guyana, however, the situation is still considered worrying since the incidence rate is still high. There is also a persistence of strong hospital tension.

What is the epidemiological situation on Thursday, October 7, 2021? This Thursday, October 7, 4,615 additional cases are recorded, ie 331 fewer than yesterday and 589 fewer than last Thursday. The 7-day average drops to 4,269 cases compared to 4,353 yesterday. 34 deaths are to be deplored in the last 24 hours (excluding nursing homes) = 0 more than yesterday and 21 less than last Thursday. 194 people were admitted to hospital in 24 hours = 8 less than yesterday and 44 less compared to last Thursday. 47 people were admitted to intensive care, 7 more than yesterday and 11 less than last Thursday.

How much will screenings cost from October 15? From October 15, PCR tests will cost 44 euros for adults not vaccinated without a prescription. The same public will be able to perform an antigen test for 22 euros in the laboratory and between 25 and 30 euros in pharmacies, from the same date.



Which departments are affected by the end of the wearing of masks in schools? A decree published in the Official Journal validates the end of compulsory mask wearing in primary schools for departments with a lower incidence rate of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for five consecutive days. Here is the list: Aisne – Allier- Hautes-Alpes- Ardennes- Aube- Aveyron- Calvados- Cantal- Charente-Maritime- Corrèze- Haute-Corse- Côte-d’Or- Côtes-d’Armor- Creuse- Deux-Sèvres- Dordogne- Doubs- Eure- Eure-et-Loir- Finistère- Haute-Garonne- Gers- Gironde- Ille-et-Vilaine- Indre- Indre-et-Loire- Isère- Landes- Loir-et-Cher- Loire- Haute- Loire- Loire-Atlantique- Loiret- Lot- Lot-et-Garonne- Lozère- Maine-et-Loire- Manche- Marne- Haute-Marne- Meurthe-et-Moselle- Meuse- Morbihan- Nièvre- Nord- Oise- Orne- Pas-de-Calais- Puy-de-Dôme- Pyrénées-Atlantiques- Hautes-Pyrénées- Pyrénées-Orientales- Bas-Rhin- Saône-et-Loire- Haute-Saône- Sarthe- Savoie- Seine-Maritime- Somme- Tarn- Tarn-et-Garonne- Territory of Belfort- Vendée- Vienne- Vosges- Yonne- Reunion- Mayotte.

What is the latest assessment of the coronavirus in France, Wednesday, October 6? Established this Wednesday, October 6, 2021, the latest report shows 4,946 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, or 612 fewer cases than yesterday and 899 fewer than last Wednesday. The average number of new infections in one week continues to drop in France, with 6,353 new cases on average. As for hospitalizations, 202 new admissions are recorded, 88 less than yesterday and 52 less compared to last Wednesday. A total of 7,038 people are currently hospitalized, 58 fewer. On the resuscitation side, 40 admissions were recorded, 35 less than yesterday and 12 less than last Wednesday. Finally, 1,242 people are currently in intensive care, ie 37 fewer.

I have already had Covid-19, should I be vaccinated? Initially, scientific authorities believed that vaccination was not necessary for people who have already contracted Covid-19, due to the production of antibodies in response to the infection. With the development of Covid variants in particular, the position of the health authorities has evolved. Now, having contracted the disease is considered equivalent to a first injection of vaccine. For this reason, it is recommended that people who have been infected with Covid-19 be vaccinated, in a single injection instead of two, with a delay of 3 to 6 months between infection (considered as a primary injection ), and vaccination.

Until when will the health pass be in place? Introduced this summer, the health pass allowed restaurants, bars, cinemas, theaters and other places of leisure, culture and consumption to remain open despite the arrival of the Delta variant. While this device, adopted on the night of July 25 to 26, runs until November 15, the government wishes to maintain the possibility of using it beyond. On Wednesday September 29, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal confirmed that a bill will be presented on October 13 in the Council of Ministers. “What we want, what we are going to propose to Parliament, is to maintain for several more months, until the summer, the possibility of resorting to it”, he confided, at the end of the Council of Ministers. The objective would thus be “to step over the deadline of the presidential election” to allow oneself the capacity, if a new epidemic rebound there should be, to “put back the health pass within the framework of a campaign where the Parliament does not seat more “.

READ MORE