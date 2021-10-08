What questions does the anti-Covid vaccine raise for 5-11 year olds?

By Sudouest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/08/2021 4:33 PM

Updated on 10/08/2021 at 4:49 p.m.

Pfizer has requested approval for its Covid vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 in the United States. Overview of what we know about vaccination in this age group and the debates that this arouses around the world

1 What has Pfizer announced?

The laboratory on Thursday asked the American health authorities to authorize urgently for 5-11 year olds the vaccine it developed with BioNTech.

Pfizer is relying on data from trials of 2,000 children aged 5 to 11, which it submitted to the US Medicines Agency (FDA). For this age group, the dosage was lowered to 10 micrograms per injection (three times less than the standard dose).

Pfizer and BioNTech ensured that the vaccine was well tolerated by these young children and triggered a “robust” immune response, “comparable” to that observed in 16 to 25 year olds.

If these data convince the FDA, which will meet on October 26, affected children in the United States (around 28 million) could start getting vaccinated as soon as the end of the month.

2 Which countries are already doing it?

Many countries vaccinate teens from the age of 12, but very few do so below that age.

Cuba began injecting children aged 2 to 11 with its nationally unrecognized Abdala and Soberana vaccines on September 15. On September 17, Cambodia began to vaccinate children from the age of 6, with the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

The latter has been approved for adults in more than 50 countries, but so far only China has authorized its use in children over 3 years of age.

Sinovac also launched on September 10 clinical trials of its vaccine on 14,000 children aged six months to 17 years in Chile, Kenya, Malaysia, the Philippines and South Africa.

It is another Chinese vaccine, that of the Sinopharm laboratory, that the United Arab Emirates have used to vaccinate children and adolescents from 3 to 17 years old since the beginning of August.

In early September, Venezuela announced that it would vaccinate children and adolescents aged 3 to 18 from October.

For its part, Israel had decided at the end of July to open vaccination with Pfizer to certain children aged 5 to 11: those considered fragile or at high risk (serious chronic lung diseases, severe immunosuppression, neurological development disorders, heart failure, etc. ).





3 What questions does this pose?

“The real question is the benefit-risk”, says Arnaud Fontanet, epidemiologist at the Institut Pasteur and member of the Scientific Council which guides the French government.

In other words, the aim is to define to what extent the benefit provided by vaccination in this age group is greater than the risks associated with potential adverse effects.

In the United States, this balance seems to be tilting towards vaccination, according to Prof. Fontanet: “The risk of hospitalization for an infected child is 10 times higher than for a child in Western Europe”, due to factors Aggravants common in the American population (overweight, obesity, diabetes, etc.).

In the southern states of the United States, where vaccination coverage is lower, there are “strong tensions in pediatric hospital services,” notes Professor Fontanet.

4 Will it become generalized?

In recent months, the World Health Organization (WHO) has insisted that the urgency is to immunize the population of poor countries before children and adolescents in rich countries.

“The potential need to vaccinate young children in the future will depend on epidemiological developments and the evidence on the safety and efficacy of vaccines in this age group,” the body summed up Thursday in a report on its strategy for making vaccines accessible.

Western European countries will probably be “much more wait-and-see” than the United States to further lower the age of vaccination, predicts Professor Fontanet.

On the one hand, “the data available confirm the relative benignity of the infection” in 5-11 year olds, including with the now dominant Delta variant.

At the same time, the vaccination of the oldest and most fragile adults is progressing: this therefore reduces the risk that the epidemic affects them after having left the children, estimates the epidemiologist.

There is also the still sensitive question of reluctance to vaccination. For children so young, “we expect parents to be more cautious,” he admits.

The vaccination of millions of children in the United States will therefore be a test for other countries: it will identify possible adverse effects that may have gone unnoticed during the Pfizer trials.

“We have every interest in not rushing and looking at the data that will come out of large-scale vaccination in the United States”, judge Arnaud Fontanet. “On the basis of these data, we will be able to know the benefit-risk balance for children”.