when a former party animal of the Greens gives advice to Neymar …

He is not a supporter of the Greens who has forgotten his visit to Forez. Neither a nightclub owner, or bars, for that matter. Because the former ASSE striker, the Brazilian Alex Dias, had the distinction of being as good on and off the field. And it was never the last to party, as his former partners at the Greens have recalled on numerous occasions.

Alex, like the other Brazilian striker Aloisio, have, after Sainté, known PSG, which did not really dissuade Alex from staying at his home in the face of the temptations of the Parisian night. Funny, therefore, that the latter can give advice to Neymar, the midfielder of the club of the capital, whose hygiene of life would pose some problems to PSG. Starting with the coach, Mauricio Pochettino, who expects his player “to be at the level”.

For Alex, in any case, “Neymar deserves criticism but he will respond on the pitch. I too found him a little clumsy but it will come. It’s hard to resist! He is young, he is there. had fashion week … He has the right to go out but he must not abuse it. ” Expert advice.



