when to see the end of the series with Romane Jolly, Michaël Youn and Sylvie Testud, shifted on TF1?

As viewers wait for the series to end Runaway on TF1 this Thursday, October 7, they will be disappointed because they will have to wait before discovering the outcome of the story.
Between A French affair, the miniseries adapted from the Grégory affair which ended on TF1 without giving the recent developments of the investigation, Absente which Thibault de Montalembert commented on the ambiguous final or I lied in which Camille Lou is impeccable on France 2, the return has started strong in the French series. Since Thursday, September 23, TF1 has also tackled a taboo subject, the prostitution of minors, with Runaway, a hard but strong fiction. The story of a teenage girl’s descent into hell, who falls into prostitution after falling in love with an older man. Contrary to what the viewers who followed the series from the beginning, which earned Michaël Youn a chilling exchange with an escort girl, the final will not be broadcast this Thursday, October 7 on TF1.
The final of Runaway postponed because of football on TF1
In the place of Runaway, a particularly strong first role for the young Romane Jolly, the public will discover football on TF1 this Thursday, October 7. The channel is broadcasting the Belgium / France match of the League of Nations this evening. It will therefore be necessary to wait to discover the outcome of Runaway, the series adapted from a Quebec series. It will be scheduled on TF1 the following week, Thursday, October 14.
Munch will replace Runaway on TF1 in October
After Runaway, a French series will be back on TF1. The channel will launch from Thursday October 21 the fourth season of Munch, the legal fiction carried by Isabelle Nanty. These new episodes will be marked by the disappearance of one of the heroes and the arrival of new characters. The first is a former fiancé of the lawyer, played by Hippolyte Girardot, who is making a resounding comeback in Munch’s life. The second, a short story played by Lola Andreoni, brings a breath of freshness and humor to the practice.