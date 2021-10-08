Which Dostoyevsky novel to start with? This diagram will help you

Do you have time in front of you? Do you fancy a love story? Do you want something really Russian? Your answers to the rhetorical questions asked by the professor must, in fine, lead to the title of one of Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s novels, as you can see below.

This Wednesday, October 6, the teacher and specialist in Russia Marguerite Souchon shared, on her Twitter account, a most useful diagram, thus making it possible to sort out at a glance among the 136 writings of the author. disappeared 140 years ago.

BOOKS – A weak heart, The eternal husband Where The Karamazov brothers? Even though a new adaptation of Demons by Dostoyevsky has been presented at the Comédie Française since the end of September, one question persists. Where to start in the work of the famous Russian novelist, who we know is not the most accessible?

An author with a difficult reputation

Marguerite Souchon’s idea did not come out of nowhere. “I am often asked which Dostoyevsky book to start with, and it is not obvious because according to the readers, the advice is not the same, she explains to the HuffPost. Gradually, I came to tell myself that it could be organized quite well in this form, which I have always found amusing. ”

Aware in particular that her prep students often lack time, she first divided the works into two groups: long and short. “Then, I sub-divided into genres that speak enough for people, corresponding more or less to what they know how to like: love stories here, thriller there … Sometimes, I characterized: rather complicated, rather murky, rather metaphysical. The main thing is that we know roughly where we are stepping. In total, it took me about two hours. ”





Fyodor Dostoyevsky has a reputation for being a difficult author. “Everything looks weird,” comments Marguerite Souchon. The characters are all crazy and, in addition, they are confused with their Russian names. ” The disgressions do not facilitate the task. “Suddenly people are chatting while having tea for forty pages. Then, we will meet a farmer that we will never see again, but who will all the same tell an anecdote on eight pages ”, analyzes the expert.

Novelist, philosopher and sociologist

The difficulty is also at the bottom. “Dostoyevsky was not only a novelist, he was also and above all a philosopher, even almost a sociologist”, recalls the expert. Journalist very aware of current events in his country, he wondered about the functioning and the tribulations of the society of the time, “its dechristianization, social reforms, the question of evil in Man, existence of God”.

These subjects, it seems complicated to grasp them if we do not know anything about the history of Russia in the 19th century. “How, for example, to understand the gesture of this young man who pulls the ear to an old man, who however did nothing to him, during a party, when one does not know that The demons are a novel about the conflict of two generations, that of the liberals of the old era and that of the young nihilists who came to spread chaos to overthrow the monarchy, and that this gesture represents the abolition of bourgeois notions of good and evil, l ‘love of chaos? ” asks Marguerite Souchon.

The latter is passionate. “These novels leave no one indifferent, when you manage to get into them, you want to become better, to cry with those who cry, to think about existence, she enthuses. I think this is very important, and that many readers can find answers, or even heal certain things from reading Dostoyevsky. ” Its outline is the first entry point.

