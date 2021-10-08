Who will benefit from the PTZ, extended until 2023?

The zero-interest loan (PTZ) system is extended for one year until the end of 2023, Housing Minister Emmanuelle Wargon announced on Wednesday. The “PTZ”, which helps households to access property and allows to apply for partly interest-free loans from banks, “was to stop at the end of 2022, we will extend it well until the end of 2023», Declared the Minister on BFM Business (see the tweet below). This is good news for first-time buyers who often have no savings and do not always have a high income to obtain a mortgage.

In addition, the conditions of resources, which the government planned to modify as for the APL, will not finally change, she also indicated. “We had envisaged a reform in which we changed the way in which resources were taken into account. (…), it is very complex to carry out and therefore we will not do it on January 1, 2022, so it is maintained as is until the end of 2023», Said Emmanuelle Wargon.

The contours of the “Pinel +” next week

A downside, and it is sizeable: barely 67,000 PTZ (66,732 to be exact) were distributed in 2020 in France, according to the management company of financing and the guarantee of social home ownership. More than three quarters (79%) concern nine. Total amount? 3.5 billion euros, or just over 52,000 euros per case. Side profile, we often hear that the PTZ benefits intermediate and modest households. This is true for the former: nearly half (48.3% against 47.6% in 2019) of PTZ was granted to households earning between 2.5 to 3.5 minimum wage. On the other hand, just over 9% (against 10.2% in 2019) of PTZs benefited low-income households (less than 2 minimum wage) against 21% (23% in 2019) for well-off incomes (over 3.5 minimum wage).

The Pinel Law scheme, which benefited approximately 50,000 households in 2020, intended for future owners who intend to rent their property (they are entitled to purchase assistance if they undertake to charge a rent below the market), is maintained “until the end of 2024“, Added the minister, who will present next week the outlines of the new Pinel, baptized” Pinel + “, from 2023. According to the minister, this decree will include”both environmental criteria and quality criteria, minimum square meter per type of apartment for example“.