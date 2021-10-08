Why the Apple A15 processor in the iPhone 13 outperforms all of its Android competitors

Apple is still ahead of its “Android” competitors with the A15 Bionic. But what advance are we talking about? Extensive tests have been carried out, allowing us to understand how Apple dominates the game.

What is the Apple A15 Bionic?

The Apple A15 Bionic is the new SoC ARM that equips the generation of iPhone 13 as well as the new iPad mini. We are talking about SoC, for System On Chip, because it is a chip that brings together several components for the sake of efficiency. There are, for example, the processor, graphics chip, neural engine, 5G modem, Wi-Fi, processor for image signal and so on.

Apple uses an ARM architecture, but it designs its own cores. Regarding the Apple A15, this is not a huge evolution from the Apple A14. Apple was quite vague on the improvements of this generation, they mentioned a new design for their processors, a faster neural engine, a new 4-core or 5-core GPU depending on the iPhone variant, and an all-new display circuit for encoding and decoding video, as well as further improvements ISP (the famous processor for the image signal) for cameras.

Still with a design made up of 4 cores for efficiency, low consumption, and 2 cores for performance. This gives about 8% improvement for fast cores, up to 3240 MHz over the 2998 MHz of the previous generation. This score is a single-core configuration; if both are running at the same time, they go up to a clock rate of 3180 MHz compared to the 2890 MHz of the previous generation.

Apple has also reportedly increased the SLC cache, which is 32MB in total. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 has a 3MB cache and the Samsung Exynos 2100, between 6 and 8MB. On a closer look, the L2 cache is the fast cores that now have 12MB allocated per core instead of 8. It is a configuration similar to the Apple M1 SoC which now equips Macs. Again, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 uses 6.5MB here.

Always on top ?

Let’s talk about serious things. AnandTech has published the most extensive test for the Apple A15 Bionic. This test goes much further than the synthetic benchmarks that we use in our tests, such as that of the iPhone 13 Pro or the 13 mini. They produced the table below which needs some explanation.

On the vertical axis, it is about performance. The higher the score, the better the performance. On the horizontal axis, this is energy expenditure. An essential criterion for a mobile device, there it is the opposite, the lower the score, the better.

We can therefore see that the Apple A15 is very balanced: it provides significant performance with moderate consumption. It does better than direct competition at Qualcomm and Samsung… it even outperforms its competitors by 62%. Better yet, it is at the level of x86 CPUs for computers: we get performance from an AMD Ryzen 5950X or an Intel Core 11980HK. These are obviously very bad on their efficiency, but this is not really where we expect them.

AnandTech noted that the cache size has not changed, still 64 KB L1D and 4 MB shared L2, nevertheless DRAM access is faster, with latencies of around 130 ns compared to over 215 ns on the A14 . Apple has also managed to reduce horsepower while increasing performance, which means fuel efficiency is improved by 17% compared to the peak performance of the A14. In addition to a larger battery capacity, the new iPhone 13 therefore benefit from its changes to display better autonomy.





The future Apple 16 Bionic chip, we presume that will be its name, could well be a nice evolution. Indeed, Apple could switch to ArmV9, the new ARM architecture for the next 10 years.

Regarding the graphics, the improvements are also very visible. Apple has segmented its offering, the iPhone 13s use a 4-core GPU, the 13 Pro are 5-core. In practice, it is the same Apple A15 Bionic chip, the fifth core is just disabled on the iPhone 13. This is common practice in the industry.

Anandtech ran synthetic benchmark tests similar to ours, but with further analysis of the results. As you can see below, the graph can still look quite austere at first glance. On the vertical axis, this is the performance in number of frames per second obtained. On the horizontal axis, it is the power required to obtain these results.

On GFXBench Aztech, we therefore see clear differences between the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. We especially observe that the iPhone 13 are very far ahead of direct competition, at Qualcomm and Samsung. Apple is even so far ahead that previous generations are closer to the iPhone 13 score than the newer Samsung smartphones. This is the whole paradox of Android, where we are sold outperforming devices for gaming, like the Asus ROG Phone 5, which are beaten by the older generations of iPhones.

AnandTech had fun comparing the performance of the iPhone 13 Pro to Android smartphones, such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, in a game that is currently very popular: Genshin Impact. The comparison is very complicated, because the game does not run with the same image definition. In addition, there are additional picture effects on the iPhone. Which results in a better visual rendering on the iPhone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra – Snapdragon 888 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max – A15

This graphics performance shows how much Apple dominates the game. But we will have to see what Samsung and AMD are preparing for next year… with an Exynos whose graphics cores would be RDNA2 chips.

As you can see, Apple remains way above the competition when it comes to performance and efficiency.