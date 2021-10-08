why the Moderna vaccine is suspended for those under 30?

Vaccination with the Moderna vaccine has been suspended by Sweden for its inhabitants under the age of 30. A precautionary principle in the face of risks deemed “minimal”.

Vaccinating with Moderna there are risks? This is what fears Sweden and Denmark who have suspended “as a precaution” vaccination with this vaccine for, respectively, those under 30 and 18 years old. The risks would still be “minimal”.

There was a risk and Sweden did not want to take it. “As a precaution”, the Swedish government has decided to no longer vaccinate its population under 30 with the anti-Covid vaccine from the Moderna laboratory. This precautionary principle was taken after “signs of increased risk of side effects – especially after the second dose – such as inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium”.

The hearts of young patients at risk? The Swedish public health agency, FHM, adds that the risks are “minimal”. In addition, “signs of increased risk of side effects such as inflammation of the myocardium and pericardium, myocarditis and pericarditis often go away on their own, without causing lasting problems.”





Yes, “but the symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor” advocates the FHM. The decision has therefore been taken: Swedes under 30 will no longer be vaccinated with this vaccine. In France, no decision has yet been taken on this subject and vaccinations with Moderna are continuing. But this is not the case in Denmark, which also quickly took this subject seriously.

Denmark makes the same observation as Sweden

Denmark has indeed stated that, although it uses the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine as the main option for people aged 12 to 17, it has decided to suspend administration of the Moderna vaccine to people under the age of 18 according to a “precautionary principle”. The Danish health authority made the same observation as its Swedish sidekick: “In preliminary data, there is a suspicion of an increased risk of heart inflammation, when vaccinated with Moderna,” she said.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will now use the case to establish a more in-depth assessment of the issue and the notorious secondary risks. A final response from the EMA will be issued within a month. Until then, both Sweden and Denmark have recommended that their populations be vaccinated with Pfizer / BioNTech.

Maxime Trouleau (with AFP and Reuters)

