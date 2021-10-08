Windows 11 launch: AMD reports performance issues on its CPUs – News

We had pointed this out to you a few days earlier in our report on Windows 11: one of the reasons that led us to advise you to wait before installing Microsoft’s new operating system was largely due to the vagaries of a launch of this caliber could generate. From user memory, then from journalist, we have never seen such an event unfold without a certain failure at startup. Logically, Windows 11 will be no exception. In the defense of Microsoft, in a universe as open and varied as that of the PC, it must be very difficult to anticipate all the compatibility problems, whether they are software or hardware.

Anyway, among the elements most often reported in the press following an update or an installation, we find a Microsoft Store application that disappears, the new screenshot system sometimes failing, or problems memory leak within file explorer. However, a bug particularly affects the gaming community: the one that leads to performance losses in the game of 3 to 15% on machines equipped with AMD processors.

Specifically, AMD has identified two separate issues: the first is a significant increase (the brand is talking about a factor of 3) in the latency of the L3 cache. And the latency in the management of the cache memory is a sensitive point when it comes to video games. The first Ryzen chips also displayed lower performance compared to their competitors at Intel in the game for similar reasons. However, at the time, it was an architectural weakness, while here, we are talking about an OS that does not properly use the hardware at its disposal. Second concern: erroneous detection of the “favorite” cores of the processor, and by extension, a non-optimal distribution of tasks on them. You should know that since the generation of Ryzen 3000, AMD uses an API called CPPC2 to allow the processor to communicate information to the operating system. In particular, the CPPC2 interface must indicate, at an instant “t”, which of its cores are likely to achieve the best performance, so that the OS prioritizes their use. Except that with Windows 11, it works badly.





Ryzen Master also uses the CPPC2 API to identify the fastest CPU cores (credit: Anandtech.com)

Fortunately, AMD and Microsoft are already working to resolve these failures, and hope to be able to provide fixes by next October, through Windows Update. At the same time, we note that other performance problems have emerged, which this time affect a larger share of users: for example, the benchmarking company UL Procyon, which brings together the famous PCMark and 3DMark suites, has detected that a Windows 11 security systems named VBS (for Virtualization-Based Security) also affected overall performance. Instinctively, the thing seems quite logical: securing a computer process often generates a cost in terms of processing, and a parallel could be drawn between this case, and the security screw turns that had been operated by Intel on its processors afterwards. that several significant flaws had been brought to light. Screw turns which also had led to notable drops in performance.