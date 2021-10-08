Windows 11: Which PC is compatible?

That’s it: Windows 11 is finally here, and owners of a PC with a compatible configuration can install it now. But how do you know if your machine is eligible? We will explain everything to you.

Major evolution of Windows 10, Windows 11 goes into global deployment starting Tuesday, October 5. In practice, it is not necessary to wait for Microsoft to offer you the update within Windows 10: you can very easily force the installation in a few simple steps. But this process is accessible provided that your PC is eligible for the upgrade to Windows 11.

What minimum system requirements for Windows 11?

As of the officialization of Windows 11 on June 24, Microsoft unveiled the minimum configuration necessary to install the OS. There she is :

1 GHz or faster processor, with at least two cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a chip (SoC),

4 GB of RAM or more,

64 GB of storage space minimum,

Graphics card compatible with DirectX 12 with a WDDM 2.0 driver,

Firmware (BIOS) UEFI, compatible with secure boot,

TPM 2.0 chip,

Internet connection.

As for compatible processors, the list is long: you can find it directly on the Microsoft site. We find the AMD CPU and the Intel CPU that support Windows 11.

The question of the TPM 2.0 chip

If the minimum configuration to install Windows 11 seems accessible, a major point is however a problem for many users: this is the TPM 2.0 chip. This module is linked to the hardware of your machine, and specifically to the motherboard: it is a component that offers a layer of cryptographic security to your machine, and in particular manages the encryption and authentication procedures of Windows Hello, BitLocker or Windows Defender System Guard. Most motherboards sold since 2016 have it.

However, you probably don’t know if your machine has a TPM 2.0 chip, which is not particularly surprising. However, you should make sure that this is the case before looking to install Windows 11. The easiest way to do this is to download and launch

PC Health Check

, a small software from Microsoft which immediately tells you if your PC is eligible for Windows 11. If not, you immediately know why.

Perfect example of the PC that does not support Windows 11: GLaDOS is broken



If the PC integrity check tells you that it cannot find a TPM chip, there is still hope: it may not be enabled in the BIOS of your motherboard. You can check this point in your BIOS security settings by restarting your computer : menus vary by brand and version. If it is present, but inactive, you just need to activate it through this, save and restart Windows to perform a new check. If you still get an error message, it is possible for your chip to be version 1.2 and not 2.0, and therefore, too old : a change of motherboard is then necessary, and it is, in fact, the whole system which is probably to be upgraded.

If your PC is eligible for Windows 11, we have provided a quick guide to explain how to proceed for an immediate installation of the operating system. Note that the upgrade is free as long as you have a legal and up-to-date version of Windows 10.

Finally, if your PC is not eligible for Windows 11, don’t worry: there is no rush to install and use it. The update will be offered free of charge to any Windows 10 user for very long months. and the PCs sold by manufacturers today are, for the most part, already compatible with Windows 11. Therefore, when you change machines in the future, you will be able to benefit from Microsoft’s new OS under the best possible conditions. A valid reason to wait a bit, or a good excuse to invest in a new PC …

Below are selections of PCs compatible with Microsoft’s new operating system:

