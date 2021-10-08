With a simple Google search, you can now tune your guitar

Google Search offers to tune your guitar directly from your browser. The feature seems to be available on just about any device with a mic and browser.

For many musicians, buying a tuner is no longer really relevant. Many applications on the Play Store or the App Store can do without, and unless you seek a very high level of precision, this is often sufficient. Others will probably prefer to go to one of the many online tuners available on dedicated sites.





But sometimes, in the heat of the moment, downloading an app in a hurry to retune your guitar, or finding the right site at the right time is not necessarily ideal. So Google decided to make it even easier for guitarists (a bit lazy, let’s face it).

One step less

You just have to type “Google tuner” in your search bar to find an integrated tuner. The functionality was spotted very recently by the site Android Police, and we were able to try it out quickly ourselves.

It seems that on some devices (a Galaxy S20 in our case) a lot of volume is needed for the Google tuner to work. On an iPhone 13 mini, however, even a very low sound from an unplugged electric guitar can be heard.

A browser, a microphone, and let’s go

The tuner also works on a PC with a microphone and on all the browsers where we have tested it (Chrome, Firefox, Safari). Of course, for the tuner to work, you must authorize your browser to access the microphone of your device.

This feature will be able to join the rank of hidden tips and tricks from Google, such as the ability to roll a dice, or to see your window perform a spin by typing “do a barrell roll”. Well, of course, a tuner can be a little more practical on a daily basis.