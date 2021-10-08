World Football – PS5, Xbox, soon the end of FIFA ?!

Once again this year, the FIFA video game was a hit when it was released on the market on October 1. But despite still flourishing development, Electronic Arts plans to shake things up drastically.

FIFA is a real benchmark in the video game market. Each opus is torn, whether in store or in dematerialized directly on the Xbox or Playstation consoles. In recent days, the launch of FIFA 22 has broken all records, as 9.1 million players have already purchased the game around the world. On top of that, 7.6 million Ultimate Team teams have been created and 460 million matches have been played. Still impressive figures, but which have become usual with the baby of Electronic Arts. A healthy baby knowing that it was the best-selling video game in Europe in 2020, ahead “Animal Crossing”, “New Horizons” Where “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe”, according to studies by the GFK institute. Since 1993, FIFA has therefore become a common object in trade fairs around the world, and in particular in France.

FIFA killed all the competition

It must be said that FIFA is the undisputed leader in terms of football simulation, thanks in particular to the many licenses acquired over the seasons. Especially since the game of EA Sports no longer really has a competitor. At its peak in the early 2000s, when FIFA was barely on the first consoles, PES was effectively shut down this year. Since Konami could not stem the fall of Pro Evolution Soccer, the Japanese publisher chose to launch “EFootball”. A new free and open access game that has not really found its audience. Because despite a launch at the end of September, that is to say before FIFA 22, eFootball was especially bad publicized with its many bugs and its horrible graphics. Indeed, on social networks, the heads, to say the least astonishing, of Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, have been criticized by Internet users. Which therefore means that FIFA has a royal road for the years to come… or not.

EA Sports wants to change FIFA’s name

According to Cam Weber, FIFA could indeed experience a hell of a revolution in the coming months, including a name change for the favorite video game of sportsmen. “In the future, we are studying the idea of ​​renaming our football games. This means that we are reviewing our naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all of our other official football partnerships and licenses. The future of football is very big and very bright. Our priority is to ensure that we have every chance of continuing to provide the best interactive football experiences to the whole world. Thanks again for your support and feedback on this year’s game. We look forward to creating the future of football with you ”, launched the CEO of EA Sports in a statement.

A risk of disappearance?

An announcement that surprised many people. Especially since the game is doing for the best, with many licenses in hand: 17,000 players, more than 700 teams, 100 stadiums, 30 world leagues… This year, football fans can therefore compete in the Champions League, the Libertadores , the Premier League like their idols, but with a joystick in hand. What could therefore change… With a fall of FIFA in the long term, in PES mode? EA in any case leaves a little doubt. What displeases fans of football simulation, who of course want to keep the FIFA they have known and bought for more than 20 years.