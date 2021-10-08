World Rugby wants to ban matches between a red team and a green team

THE SPORT SCAN – The international federation has announced that during the 2027 World Cup one of the two teams will have to change its jersey. A measure in favor of 300 million color blind people around the world.

In 2027, Wales and Ireland will not be able to compete in their traditional colors. Finished the team in red against the team in green, during the World Cup anyway. A measure that could be extended to all test matches to help people with color vision deficiency (CVD). This measure announced by World Rugby is indeed intended to facilitate the monitoring of these matches by color blind people. Estimated at 300 million worldwide, they are overwhelmingly men since 1 in 12 (against about one in 200 women) would be affected in various forms, red-green color blindness being the most common.

Asked by the British newspaper I, Marc Douglas, head of research, turf and equipment at World Rugby, justified this measure by the supposed proportion among fans of the oval ball. “If you potentially limit 8% of your male audience, that’s a huge number of people who suddenly turn off. So I hope that for Rugby World Cup 2027 this will be the norm.“

World Rugby President Bill Beaumont is himself color blind

World Rugby has been working on this topic for many months with Color Blind Awareness, which helps people affected by this visual impairment. In 2019, a Google Chrome extension “See GreenWas developed to help Irish color blind fans follow their team at the World Cup in Japan. This technology allows fans to adjust the colors they see on the screens.





World Rugby President Bill Beaumont is himself color blind. The former captain of the XV de la Rose said last month that this handicap was “largely misunderstoodAnd the challenges for those who play, train and referee often overlooked. In addition to the jerseys of the two teams, World Rugby has also targeted television coverage, equipment colors as well as stadium and ticket information. “We hope to raise awareness and change the look through positive actions that not only tackle some of the more obvious challenges, such as shirt colors, but also take into account the whole match day experience, whether for orientation, digital signage, or ticketing.“

” On several occasions I had bumped into what I thought was a space. “ Former Scotland full-back Chris Paterson

Former Scotland full-back Chris Paterson, who suffers from color blindness, has spoken of the issues he is facing. “I remember a night game with Edinburgh against the Scarlets who were playing in dark red. On several occasions I had run into what I thought was a space to be crushed completely. There wasn’t really a clear division in my eyes…“

