Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès: the medium Genevieve Delpech claims to know where he is

The famous medium Geneviève Delpech claims to know the whereabouts of Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès, suspected of having killed his wife and four children in Nantes in April 2011.

A few months ago, the widow of Michel Delpech had assured on the set of CNEWS that the most wanted man in France would have committed suicide, without giving further details.

They were finally revealed by the journalist of Figaro Ivan Rioufol, to whom she confided.

his body would be in a cemetery

According to Geneviève Delpech, author of the book “The medium and the investigator facing major criminal cases” (First edition), he hid in a “partially abandoned” cemetery. After which the fugitive would have “slipped under a tombstone” before committing suicide “with a firearm”. However, the medium could not visualize the exact place.

As a reminder, Geneviève Delpech, who is sometimes called upon by the police to resolve investigations, notably declared, in 2020, that she had always known that the serial killer Michel Fourniret, who died at 79 in Paris on May 10, was involved in the disappearance of Estelle Mouzin.





“I saw him right away, all the time. I was told: “No, he has an alibi”. It’s been seventeen years that I say that it is Fourniret ”, had launched the painter in the program L’Heure des Pros, on CNEWS. Time will perhaps tell if the medium has also got it right for Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès.