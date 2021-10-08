Xavier Niel crosses 20% of the capital

The boss of Iliad until then held 13.55% of the capital of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), giant of shopping centers.

Iliad boss and French billionaire Xavier Niel now owns 23.24% of the capital of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), a shopping center giant, without intending to take control, according to an opinion from the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) published on Friday.

The founder of Iliad told the AMF to have crossed upwards “indirectly through the simplified joint stock companies Rock Investment and NJJ Market that it controls, the thresholds of 20% of the capital and voting rights of the company and indirectly hold 32,206,982 shares, or 23.24% of the capital“.

Sling

Xavier Niel until now held 13.55% of the capital and plans to continue his purchases “depending on market conditions», Explains the AMF. Xavier Niel had led with Léon Bressler, former CEO from 1992 to 2006, a sling of shareholders against the previous management of the group, pleading for a radical change of strategy.





They questioned the takeover in June 2019 of the Anglo-Saxon giant Westfield for more than 20 billion euros, which indebted the property company, and demanded the sale of the centers acquired in the United States on this occasion. A successful rebellion with the arrival at the head of the supervisory board of Léon Bressler and the chairmanship of the management board of Jean-Marie Tritant, at the end of 2020. On this occasion, Xavier Niel joined the board. URW monitoring.

UWR, which owns the Forum des Halles and nearly a hundred other centers in Europe and the United States, has been weighed down since the start of the Covid-19 crisis by the various episodes of confinement decreed around the world. In the first half of 2021, its revenue plunged 26.2% to 785 million euros. Its recurring net profit, a benchmark for the real estate sector, fell almost 30% to 472 million.