Xbox Free Play Days: here are the 3 games playable for free this weekend | Xbox one

Like every week, Microsoft is making playable Xbox games available for free for a weekend. Today, it’s the turn of Port Royale 4, NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER and Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition to join the list of games to be tested as part of the Free Play Days.

As usual, if you decide to continue the experience, promotions on the Microsoft Store apply on the different titles.

Download Port Royale 4 on Xbox

Raise the sails and fight alongside the colonial powers of Spain, England, France and the Netherlands in their quest for supremacy in the 17th century. In “Port Royale 4”, you play as a young colony governor full of ambition, eager to lead and make his small community a dynamic and commercial city.

> Download Port Royale 4





Download NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER for Xbox

The Naruto franchise is back with NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER, a game of a new genre that lets you engage in 4v4 online battles! Graphically, SHINOBI STRIKER benefits from a whole new visual style. Take the lead of your team and fight online to become the best ninjas!

> Download NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER



Download Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition for Xbox

The world of Salt is on the verge of collapse. The once free-spirited citizens are now oppressed and isolated. But all is not lost: this climate of fear sees the birth of a heroine, a ray of hope. Her name is Dandara. Welcome to a metroidvania-style 2D platformer full of mystical creatures and unlimited exploration. Defy gravity by bouncing from floor to ceiling and wall in the same fashion.

> Download Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

