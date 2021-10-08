Yachine Trophy: with Donnarumma and Navas

After the 10 nominees for the Kopa Trophy (see the 18:16 news), France Football magazine unveiled the 10 names selected for the Yachine Trophy, which rewards the best goalkeeper of the year. A list in which appears the two goalkeepers of Paris Saint-Germain, Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma!

The Costa Rican goalkeeper and his Italian teammate, who are among the favorites after winning the Euro with Italy, will have as competitors Edouard Mendy (Chelsea, Senegal), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester, Denmark), Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil) , Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, Argentina), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid, Slovenia) and Samir Handanovic (Inter, Slovenia).





