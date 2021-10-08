Yakuza’s dads are leaving Sega, new episode announced

The famous Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio (or Yakuza Studio) has just announced the departure of two of its executives, Toshihiro Nagoshi and Daisuke Sato. At the same time, he announces his next project.

Toshihiro Nagoshi and Daisuke Sato were Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio histories. Both present on the Yakuza saga since the very first game, their departure was announced at the same time as a restructuring of the studio, accompanied by this photo highlighting the new Yakuza spawns.

From left to right :

Takayuki Sorimachi, animation director of the studio

Yutaka Ito, studio technical director and director of Lost Judgment

Ryosuke Horiin, Chief Director of the Yakuza Series

Masayoshi Yokoyama, who takes charge of the studio and is its executive producer

Hiroyuki Sakamoto, chief producer of the Yakuza series

Nobuaki Mitake, artistic director of the Yakuza series

Daisuke Fukagawa, director of cinematics and studio design.

Masayoshi yokoyama, who had previously been a producer on the Yakuza series, therefore takes charge of the studio after this restructuring, which takes place on its tenth anniversary.

At the time of the announcement of this restructuring, Masayoshi Yokoyama with these words:





Our predecessors (at the studio) passed on their values ​​and know-how to each member of the team. You can witness this in the recent Lost Judgment and see it in the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon which will continue the story of Ichiban Kasuga. This game is currently developed by producer Sakamoto and directors Horii, Ito and Mitake. Myself, alongside Takeuchi and Furuta, are working on the script. Whether it be in six months or a year I hope to show you a new Ryu Ga Gotoku game by a new Ryu Ga Gotoku studio which is both different but still the same, and something that will elicit a feeling of “this is what we have been waiting for” in you.

We can therefore wait for the sequel to Yakuza: Like a Dragon for the year 2022. As a reminder, Lost Judgment was released recently, on September 24, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One.

