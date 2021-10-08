Yannick Jadot appoints his former competitors in the environmentalist primary as special advisers

According to the entourage of the presidential candidate, it is for the former opponents of the MEP to “continue to wear what they wore during the primary”.

It’s time to gather among the green people. EELV’s presidential candidate, Yannick Jadot, announced Friday, October 8, the appointment of three of his former competitors to positions of special advisers. Sandrine Rousseau, who played the second round against the MEP, will be in charge of “questions of discrimination and precariousness”. Delphine Batho, MP for Deux-Sèvres, will take charge “national security in the face of collapses and resilience”. Eric Piolle, the mayor of Grenoble, will be responsible for “grand environmental coalition”.

“Jadot’s idea is to make sure they continue to wear what they wore during the primary”, explains EELV MEP Mounir Satouri to franceinfo. “They will therefore advise the candidate on these themes and thus enrich the presidential project”, he continues.

All ? No, Jean-Marc Governatori is missing. The co-president of Cap ecology came last in the primary, collecting only 2.35% of the vote. A score he had judged, in an interview with Nice morning, “impossible”. He believed, moreover, that the primary environmentalist had been “flawed” and that there had been “a deliberate desire to manipulate the results”.

Words that have still not passed in the ranks of EELV. “From the moment he questioned the process of the primary, he puts himself outside this collective dynamic. As long as he does not publicly reconsider his words, he will not be integrated into the process”, let Mounir Satouri know.