You killed the YouTube Rewind (and it’s ok)

YouTube is dropping its annual Rewind. His meeting was more and more rejected by Internet users.

You will no longer have to rely on YouTube to have a video summary of the major trends of the platform for the past year. The Google affiliate announced on Oct. 7 that it was stopping its annual Rewind celebration, which featured videographers who had garnered the most attention year over year. Over time, this video summary that YouTube offered drew more and more criticism.

” Thank you to all of the creators involved in the Rewind – we will be mindful of your own Rewinds and refocus our energies on celebrating you and the trends that make YouTube shine through the different and updated experience it offers. “, Said the site on its Twitter account, before confirming the information to several Internet users who wondered if it was not a joke.

Thank you to all the creators involved in Rewind – we’ll be 👀 for your Rewinds as we refocus our energies on celebrating you and the trends that make YouTube 🔥 with a different and updated kind of experience – stay tuned! → https://t.co/kI69C24eL0 – YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) October 7, 2021

” We loved the Rewind, but it was time to move on », Answers the company to an Internet user who would have liked a last grandiose edition, to celebrate the ten years of the format. ” Unfortunately, he will not come back. We have something a little more interactive in the works! », She clarified to another, without however giving details on what will come next.

YouTube’s Rewind was increasingly rejected

The Rewind had become over time an event on the platform. Every year since 2010, in December, the site compiled the moments and videos deemed representative of the atmosphere and activity of the platform. In 2012 for example, the Rewind gave a very large place to the viral phenomenon Gangnam Style, the song of the South Korean singer Psy.

The Rewind, who was good-natured and reflected the community, has however seen its luster fade in recent years. Some have criticized YouTube for making increasingly consensual, clean and smooth recaps, dismissing videographers who some would say are colorful, others controversial. In short, the Rewind has become, for its critics, less and less authentic.





2017 bears witness to this turning point, with the “dislike” button which was used significantly by Internet users. The divorce between YouTube and part of its community over Rewind was even more pronounced in 2018 and 2019, with far more negative feedback than positive comments. The 2018 edition was a knockout, becoming the site’s most “disliked” video.

As for the 2020 edition, it was canceled, but for exogenous reasons: it turns out that the site did not feel to celebrate the past year, when the world had suffered for months from the coronavirus pandemic. . The site then announced a break in its format, but without formally promising to return the following year. In the end, this pause, which was to last only a time, became permanent.

The end of Rewind closes a parenthesis and an element of YouTube culture. Or, more exactly, it marks the end of the vision that the platform indirectly imposed on what is supposed to constitute the salt of the site. Nothing prevents videographers from using the Rewind and creating their own summary. Community videos, by its members and for its members.

Photo credit of the one:

Youtube

Share on social media

The continuation in video