you’re the biggest puncher but I have the biggest pair

Boxing – At the pre-event press conference, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder exchanged punchlines.

In December 2018, Tyson fury and Deontay Wilder parted with a draw. In February 2020, the Gypsy King won by TKO at 7e round. This October 9, the two men meet for the beauty. Stake ? The WBC world title now belongs to Tyson Fury. The Bronze Bomber, who managed to knock down all his opponents, is determined to win.

When press conference, the two men tried to increase the pressure put on their opponent: “We will just attack him directly, right on him and start to trade immediately, from the first round. You know, Wilder is the biggest puncher in the history of our sport. But I have the biggest pair in the history of our sport, as I have proven time and time again. “

Deontay Wilder is on his side confident after the first defeat of his career: “I have nothing to prove. I am in a great place mentally. I’m in a very good state of mind, always have been. You know, I have a lot of great people around me who have protected me all this time. You know, there’s nothing to prove at all. This right here is redemption, retaliation, retribution. “

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder face off on the night of Saturday October 9 to Sunday October 10, live on Canal + (available here).