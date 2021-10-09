️🎧 Have we found the Blues? What place for Griezmann in history? Tchouameni or Rabiot? – FC Stream Team

The FC Stream Team podcast has been added to your home screen.

The day after this memorable semi-final for the France team against Belgium (3-2), Maxime Dupuis and Martin Mosnier are still trying to recover, before the final against Spain on Sunday night in Milan.

On the menu the following day, a look back at the identity of the Blues de Deschamps (2:52): have they really changed? Isn’t pressing their adversaries more ultimately more in their DNA?

Then, zoom on Antoine Griezmann (8:35): the French striker, present at a press conference this Friday in Turin, will celebrate his 100th French selection this Sunday. What place should be given to him in the hierarchy of the most influential French players in the history of the Blues? In the Top 5 or lower?

Finally, should we expect any changes against Spain? (14:42) It’s unlikely for the manager who tends to trust his winning eleven. But if there was to be a small difference, would it not be in midfield with the launch of Aurélien Tchouaméni in place of Adrien Rabiot and alongside Paul Pogba?





Maxime Dupuis and Martin Mosnier discuss it in the FC Stream Team: good listening!

