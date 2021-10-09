️🎧 Secretive Deschamps, essential pressing, historic rivalry: how to play Spain in the Nations League final? – FC Stream Team

More

    We are at D-1 before the final of the League of Nations between France and Spain. From Milan, at the foot of the San Siro stadium, Martin Mosnier enlightens us with Maxime Dupuis, who remained in France, on the system to adopt to compete with the Spaniards.

    The team will be kept secret until the end by Didier Deschamps. (1:45) Will we have to keep the same system or should it be changed? The only certainty: Adrien Rabiot will not be there.

    The Spaniards risk depriving the Blues of the ball (10:22): the pressing of the French and their clinical success against goal will be essential to look good.

    Spain is always an opponent that counts (15:00). France-Spain was also an important match in the Didier Deschamps era in 2012 in Madrid: Maxime Dupuis and Martin Mosnier refresh your memory.

    Good listening !

    Hosted by Maxime Dupuis and Martin Mosnier

    Directed by Sébastien Petit

