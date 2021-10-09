2crsi: A 2CRSi oil services customer more than doubles his server order

(BFM Bourse) – The Strasbourg manufacturer of high performance computer servers has announced that its client, having ordered 196 servers from it in July, has extended the voucher by … 280 additional servers.

It was already a significant order from a major historical customer as announced on July 7 by 2CRSi. But the total amount of the purchase order will ultimately be nearly 2.5 times higher, this customer (not named but who is among the world leaders in geoscience services, which makes it fairly easy to recognize CGG, a proven historical customer) having ordered 280 additional servers.

In July, 2CRSi welcomed an order for 196 multi-node OCP servers, in air-cooled, energy-efficient racks, an announcement that earned the company led by Alain Wilmouth a 2.7% gain by closing on July 7.

The movement did not last, however, with the stock losing 13% over the next three months.

This Friday, the 2CRSi title tries again to raise its head, the action gaining 3.05% to 4.05 euros around 11:30 am, while the initial order will benefit from a considerable extension. “In order to develop more efficient and less expensive computing power, this customer has spent [jeudi] an order for 280 additional servers (840 compute nodes) from 2CRSi, similar in nature and configuration to the July order, for its datacenter in the United Kingdom “.





Delivery by the end of the fall

In addition, thanks to the use of components mainly from materials recovered from Blade, following the failure of the latter, 2CRSi expects to be able to deliver this new order “by the end of the autumn” .

As a result, deliveries in this 2021/22 fiscal year are expected to reach 476 servers (1,428 nodes). “This new success is a demonstration of the quality of the long-term partnerships that 2CRSi establishes with its customers”, underlines the firm.

Guillaume Bayre – © 2021 BFM Bourse