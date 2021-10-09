50 years of James Bond girls, from the beautiful plant to the strong woman

Salto, the streaming platform made in France, invites you to (re) see the James Bond collection on the occasion of the release of Mourir can wait. Enough to observe the evolution of James Bond girls over time!

To die can wait should have been released 8 million years ago (we hardly exaggerate) and it is finally in theaters for our greatest happiness. With the pandemic, the new installment of the earthy adventures of the gentleman killer has been postponed many times and only released on October 6.

The Salto platform, to which we owe superb television previews as well as a plural and sumptuous catalog, once again proves that it sticks to the news by putting online all 24 films James bond.

The perfect opportunity to dive back into the world of the saga and observe how the female figures have changed there.

Until Casino Royale, women were often James Bond’s foil

If you are under 20, for you, James Bond is above all Daniel Craig. Indeed, since 2006, it is the actor now 53 years old who puts on the costume (too tight) of agent 007.

But before him, several exceptional actors bowed to the exercise: George Lazendy, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

It is they, all together, who embody the spirit of the character created by Ian Fleming in 1952. It is also them that you can already find on the Salto platform in their entirety.

Yes, but here it is, to speak of the men of the saga without mentioning the women, that would not only be perfectly anti-feminist but also completely missing the point.

Because the James Bond girls are a subject in their own right in films inspired by the novels of Ian Fleming.

And for good reason, they are very present there, and until recently, it was not necessarily for the right reasons.

Indeed, if we look back a little, the James Bond girls – if only their name gives you a clue to the fact that they have long been in the intrigues only the foil of the virility and the presumed supremacy of the one who has sometimes been their executioner – have long been mere objects of fantasy, perfectly reified and evoke primarily for their plastic.

Alternately lovers, spies or criminals assigned to eradicate Agent 007, they are above all a pretext for the hero’s love scenes., without the writers having taken the trouble to polish them with a real depth or ambivalence to which they would be entitled.

Also, they are generally between 20 and 30 years old, namely a good ten years younger than James Bond, perpetuating the message that it is glamorous to seduce young women and to manipulate them with strokes of charm to achieve what they want. ‘we want them.

That said, over the past fifteen years, things (well some) have changed a bit. For the best.

Women, often powerful in James Bond

First, it should be noted that the female characters in James Bond have not, historically, been written ONLY in an archaic way.

Indeed, women, despite the customs of the years when the first films were shot (that is to say in the 1960s), especially in the James Bond films played by Sean Connery, were not housewives but women in dangerous professions, capable of fighting as well (or almost) as James Bond.

But the Pussy Galore and other Honey Riders did not escape certain clichés, being condemned to the eternal lack of nuance of the James Bond girls.

However, since 2006, it is clear that the female characters are eminently more interesting!





2006 remember, this is the year of the excellent (the best James bond according to U.S) Casino Royale.

And if the poor character played by Caterina Murino did not manage to disentangle himself from the eternal image of the James Bond girl with whom the agent 007 sleeps without being entitled to an ounce of personal history or intelligence, he does not The same was not true for the character who revolutionized the saga: Vesper Lynd, led by Eva Green.

Casino Royale, a turning point for female characters in James Bond

Indeed, this character immediately unsettles James Bond by his finesse of mind, his outspokenness, his clairvoyance (and his beauty all the same eh, it remains a James bond). But that’s not all !

Vesper Lynd is not just an intelligent and powerful femme fatale, she is also capable of sensitivity and cannot stand the violence she witnesses after a particularly hectic game of poker.

Complex, human, plural and deep, Vesper Lynd marks a real turning point in the female figures of James Bond, especially since she is THE woman with whom Agent 007 frankly falls in love, to the point of making her relativize her choices of life (it was about time).

Since then, if there have of course been small irregularities – a saga with new writers, directors and overall film crews cannot be constant in its quality – the saga has taken a serious leap forward.

In particular with the evolution of the character of M, camped for 7 films by Judi Dench, which initially seems to correspond to the cliché of the cold woman boss, who abuses her authority, before providing herself with superb and welcome nuances in Sky Fall, where we get to know the human behind the chef.

Die can wait, a feminist in the script

And this year more than ever, the writing of the female characters in James bond is at the heart of the debate.

Indeed, Daniel Craig has decided to hang up with the saga, leaving the field open to a new actor. The following question therefore arose: what if a woman puts on this costume?

A debate that we explained to you on Madmoizelle, and which for the moment is erased behind the event release of To die can wait.

A film that has also relied on denser female characters, especially with the presence of Lashana Lynch, who will don the costume of Agent 007 for a while (she will be the first woman to do so), but that is not all.

Feminism is especially prevalent on the other side of the screen this year. Indeed, screenwriter, actress and showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for her eminently feminist designs including Fleabag, lent a hand in the writing of this new part.

Which, we do not doubt, should give new colors to this episode. Check it out for yourself in theaters!

